MENAFN - GetNews)""The best-known lender isn't always the best value for you. Pick one by name alone, and you could pay more for years. You could pay a higher rate at renewal, more on money you take later, and a bigger penalty if you move," said Richard Hopkins, Mortgage Broker, licence M16000896."A reverse mortgage comes with a few one-time costs, and most are built into the mortgage. A licensed Ontario broker explains each one, and why the advertised set-up fee is rarely the whole story.

HAMILTON, Ontario - November 24, 2026 - Richard Hopkins, a licensed reverse mortgage broker with Dominion Lending Centres Homestead Financial, has published a free guide to reverse mortgage fees in Canada, explaining every cost a homeowner aged 55 and over pays to set one up.

The guide breaks the cost into its parts:

An appraisal. Ordered on almost every file. It is often the only cost paid up front, and some lenders cover it until closing.

Independent legal advice. Every lender requires it. The homeowner's own lawyer bills for it, not the lender, and the appointment is a short visit to that lawyer's office.

The lender's set-up fee. Charged by every lender and built into the mortgage, so it does not come out of pocket.

An early repayment charge. It applies only in the first years and steps down over time. It is never charged when the mortgage ends because the last borrower passed away.

The guide explains why the advertised set-up fee can mislead. Some lenders' fee includes the lender's own legal work. Others bill that work separately, which adds a second lawyer. Two fees that look far apart can land close together once everything is counted, so the all-in cost is the number that matters.

It also explains how to keep the fees down. On competitive files, a broker can often get the lender's set-up fee reduced, at no cost to the homeowner.

A broker is paid by the lender the homeowner chooses, after the mortgage funds. The homeowner pays the broker nothing. Appraisal and legal costs still apply.

The guide, "Reverse Mortgage Fees in Canada: The Full Cost", is free to read, with no sign-up, at:

About Dominion Lending Centres Homestead Financial

Dominion Lending Centres Homestead Financial is an independent mortgage brokerage in Ontario, licensed by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (brokerage licence #11711) and trusted by more than 1,200 Ontario homeowners since 2009. Independently Owned and Operated. Richard Hopkins, Mortgage Broker (licence M16000896), specializes in reverse mortgages and compares every reverse mortgage lender in Canada for homeowners across Ontario.