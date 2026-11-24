MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said this in a post on X, Ukrinform reports.

Sybiha said he had briefed his Italian counterpart on Russia's recent escalation of terror against Ukrainians and Ukraine's diplomatic efforts to end the war.

"I appreciate Italy's active engagement in peace efforts. We also discussed the importance of freedom of navigation and security challenges in the Mediterranean and the Black Sea," the minister said.

He also thanked Tajani for a substantive conversation during which the two sides focused "on resolving all outstanding issues in the spirit of the close partnership between Ukraine and Italy."

Sybiha separately highlighted Rome's consistent support for strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities and its accession to the European Union.

"Strength and unity remain key to stopping Russian aggression and ensuring peace and stability on the European continent," Ukraine's foreign minister stressed.

Zelensky confirms strike on Russian ship in Gulf of Finland

As Ukrinform reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that on November 22, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), together with the Defense Forces, struck the Russian corvette Merkury off the coast of Libya..

According to the Ukrainian side, the vessel is under sanctions and was used by Russia to transport weapons.

Italy's foreign minister expressed concern about the risk of the war in Ukraine spreading to the Mediterranean following the attack on a Russian vessel off Libya.

Photo: Andrii Sybiha/X