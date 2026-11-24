MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated during a televised broadcast by Ukrainian Navy Spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk, Ukrinform reports.

"The number of possible options for how things could develop further has decreased, precisely because of the closure of the Kerch Strait. Previously, there was at least some alternative for safely withdrawing the fleet from the Black Sea, but now even that option is no longer available," he said.

According to the spokesperson, the activities of the Russian Black Sea Fleet are now effectively limited to measures aimed at ensuring its survival and security under the current circumstances. These include regularly changing the Fleet's berthing locations within the harbor, as well as implementing a range of security and defensive measures.

"That is currently all they (the Russians – ed.) can afford to do," Pletenchuk explained.

He also noted that vessel traffic through the Kerch-Yenikale Canal is currently impossible because the shipping channel is obstructed by debris. Clearing it would require extensive work, which is further complicated by stormy weather and the fact that the waters remain a combat zone.

Russia lacks capability to recover Kerch Bridge spans from seabed – Ukrainian Navy spokesperson

As Ukrinform reported, the Kerch Bridge was attacked on November 16, prompting restrictions on road traffic. However, trains and buses continued to operate, albeit with delays.

The bridge was attacked again overnight on November 17, according to several monitoring channels.

In the evening of November 18, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense announced that road traffic across the Kerch Bridge had been suspended and that debris from the structure had blocked the shipping channel.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that Ukrainian Neptune missiles had damaged the railway tracks on the Kerch Bridge overnight on November 19.

On November 19, Russia's Transport Ministry announced that train services across the Kerch Bridge had been temporarily suspended.