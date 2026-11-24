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A new agreement on the study and implementation of digital preservation techniques at the Vatican Apostolic Archive has been signed, building on the Memorandum of Understanding concluded between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Vatican Apostolic Library and Archive in 2025.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation by Anar Alakbarov, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Executive Director of the Foundation, and on behalf of the Vatican Apostolic Archive by its Prefect, Rocco Ronzani.

The Vatican Apostolic Archive, which plays a significant role in preserving and promoting historical and cultural heritage, houses more than 650 archival collections comprising approximately 85 linear kilometres of historical documents and records.

To safeguard this extensive heritage and ensure its preservation for future generations, the Archive is working to modernise and strengthen its infrastructure for data backup and storage.

The newly signed agreement provides a framework for cooperation in this area, including joint efforts to study and implement digital preservation techniques. It is also expected to create new opportunities for the research, digital preservation and long-term accessibility of important historical materials relating to the South Caucasus, particularly Azerbaijan.

The discussions also covered training programmes for young Azerbaijani specialists, the exchange of expertise in historical preservation, joint academic research, participation in programmes organised by the Archive and the continuation of collaborative initiatives.

As part of the programme, the Azerbaijani delegation visited the historical sections and reading rooms of the Vatican Apostolic Archive. The delegation also viewed the“AQVA” exhibition at the Vatican Apostolic Library, which was inaugurated by Pope Leo XIV on September 14, 2026.

A meeting was subsequently held with Archbishop Giovanni Cesare Pagazzi, head of the Vatican Apostolic Library and Archive. The discussions focused on prospective projects and opportunities to expand cooperation.

Archbishop Pagazzi was also briefed on initiatives planned for 2027 in collaboration with the Governorate of Vatican City State, the Basilica of Saint Paul and other Vatican institutions.

During the visit, a separate meeting was organised at the initiative of Tiziano Onesti, President of the Bambino Gesù Children's Hospital. The high-level meeting focused on planned healthcare projects and prospects for further cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Vatican in the medical sector.

The discussions resulted in new agreements on conducting research into rare diseases in Azerbaijan and continuing joint cooperation in this field. The participants also exchanged views on opportunities for implementing joint initiatives in third countries.

The meetings and agreements reached during the visit are expected to contribute to expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Vatican in cultural heritage preservation, scientific research and healthcare, while paving the way for new joint initiatives.