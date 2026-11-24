MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Representatives of the former separatist regime in Karabakh are reportedly seeking new premises for their activities in the Armenian capital, Yerevan.

According to the Armenian newspaper Hraparak, citing its sources, representatives of the former so-called regime have approached several entrepreneurs requesting assistance in finding a suitable location for a new representative office.

The reported search comes ahead of a court hearing concerning the ownership of the building currently housing the separatists' so-called representative office in Yerevan.

Armenia's Administrative Court of Appeal is scheduled to consider the property ownership dispute on November 26.

According to the publication, the court is expected to uphold a request by Armenia's Prosecutor General's Office to invalidate the property's ownership registration.

The court has yet to issue its ruling, while the reported search for alternative premises remains based on information obtained by the newspaper from unnamed sources.