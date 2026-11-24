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On November 24, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Maka Botchorishvili, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia.

Botchorishvili conveyed the greetings of President of Georgia Mikheil Kavelashvili and Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze to President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state expressed gratitude for the greetings and asked Botchorishvili to convey his own greetings to the President and Prime Minister of Georgia.

During the meeting, the sides recalled President Ilham Aliyev's state visit to Georgia in April 2026 with satisfaction and noted that the visit had produced positive results.

The sides emphasized that the two peoples share longstanding ties of friendship and brotherhood and that, on this basis, Azerbaijan and Georgia continue to develop their strategic partnership.

They discussed the importance of regular reciprocal high-level visits in addressing issues on the bilateral agenda and further expanding relations, as well as the recent meeting of the intergovernmental commission.

Botchorishvili stated that the Georgian side welcomed the progress Azerbaijan and Armenia had made towards normalizing their relations and advancing the peace agenda.

The sides highlighted the importance of maintaining stability in the South Caucasus and emphasized the contribution of the stable situation in Azerbaijan, Georgia and the wider region to their countries' development.

They welcomed the increased cargo-handling capacity of the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway and discussed the importance of this transport corridor and the various connectivity projects that Azerbaijan and Georgia are jointly implementing.

President Ilham Aliyev emphasized the importance of maintaining an inclusive approach to regional issues. In this regard, he noted that the Middle Corridor, developed through the joint efforts of Azerbaijan and Georgia, was already operational and that freight traffic along the route continued to increase.

The sides also highlighted the importance of the recently signed Agreement between the Governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Republic of Bulgaria, Georgia, and the Republic of Türkiye on Strategic Partnership in the Field of Clean Energy, as well as the planned submarine electricity cable project across the Black Sea linking Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary.

They recalled Azerbaijan's accession as a full member of the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and highlighted the importance of expanding Georgia's relations with Central Asian countries to promote regional cooperation.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.