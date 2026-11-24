Jesse is a 4th year Ph.D. student in the department of political science. His research focuses on political psychology and behavior with a special interest in conspiracy theories and misinformation, political extremism and violence, and the role of the media. He also is interested in judicial politics, exploring polarization, partisanship, and institutional legitimacy of the state and federal courts.

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