Research Fellow in Global Infectious Disease Ethics, Johns Hopkins University

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Baldeep K. Dhaliwal, PhD, is a global health researcher and qualitative methodologist whose work broadly examines how power, labor, and ethics intersect in health systems. She completed her PhD in International Health at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, where she was a Fulbright and Maternal and Child Health India Scholar.

Her current work at the Berman Institute of Bioethics focuses on the ethics of pandemic preparedness and response, specifically, how global health systems rely on gendered and unpaid labor to absorb risk in the name of national and global health security.

–present Research Fellow, Global Infectious Disease Ethics, Johns Hopkins University

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