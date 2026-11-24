Professor of Plastic Surgery, University of Virginia

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As an internationally recognized plastic surgeon, Scott T. Hollenbeck, MD, FACS, specializes in breast reconstruction following cancer treatment.

Dr. Hollenbeck is chair of UVA Health's Department of Plastic and Maxillofacial Surgery.

A native of Charlotte, North Carolina, Dr. Hollenbeck chose a career in medicine because he wanted to dedicate his life to helping others. He strives to offer patients the same kind of care he'd give his own family members.

“I care about the patient experience as much as I care about the final results,” Dr. Hollenbeck says.

Before joining UVA Health, Dr. Hollenbeck was Vice Chief of Research for the Division of Plastic, Maxillofacial, and Oral Surgery at Duke University Medical Center. At Duke, he also served as director of Breast Reconstruction, and director of the world-renowned Duke Flap Course, which teaches reconstructive surgery techniques to plastic surgeons from all around the world.

In addition to his patient care and research, Dr. Hollenbeck worked to address healthcare disparities in the Durham, N.C., area by performing community-based studies to identify barriers to care.

During his residencies and academic career, he has received several teaching awards for his work in medical student education. After earning his medical degree from The Ohio State University, Dr. Hollenbeck completed his residency in surgery at New York-Presbyterian - Cornell and a research fellowship in wound healing and vascular biology at Weill Cornell Medical College. He completed a residency in plastic surgery at Duke.

Dr. Hollenbeck holds several leadership positions in plastic surgery, including Vice President of Education for the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. The co-author of more than 100 peer-reviewed research publications, he focuses on the effect of obesity and tissue inflammation on breast cancer progression.

He also holds several patents and has helped launch a biotechnology startup company. His research has been funded by the National Institutes of Health, Coulter Foundation, Plastic Surgery Education Foundation, and the Southeastern Society of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons, among others.

Outside of work, Dr. Hollenbeck enjoys the outdoors. He also loves baseball, which he played in high school.

–present Professor, Plastic Surgery, University of Virginia

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