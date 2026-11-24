MENAFN - The Conversation) The 120th Congress, which will be sworn in on Jan. 3, 2027, will have 20 physicians as members, along with twice that number of members who have other professional health backgrounds.

This physician class will make history for including the most Democratic physicians in a single Congress – 11 – in American history – a marked shift from the Republican dominance of previous physician members. These Democratic physicians made their professional expertise and their health policy ideas centerpieces of their campaigns, and now they have the opportunity to advance their health policy agendas.

I am a political scientist who studies the partisan politics of health and health policy in the U.S. While physicians have long shaped American health policy, the physician class elected to the upcoming Congress is the most Democratic in the modern era.

A blue wave of physicians

The Democratic physician class in the Senate includes South Carolina's Annie Andrews, a pediatrician. Andrews made reproductive health and rural healthcare access core tenets of her campaign. For instance, her campaign website stressed that“As a doctor and a mom, I've cared for women in some of the most difficult moments of their lives.... I'll fight to: Restore the protections of Roe v. Wade, Guarantee access to contraception and infertility care, Expand maternal health services, especially in rural areas.”

In the House of Representatives, the Democratic physician class includes California's Richard Pan, also a pediatrician. Pan's campaign website, which featured many pictures and references to his physician background and stressed the importance of holding“RFK accountable for endangering Americans” – referring to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. – as well as fighting to lower prescription drug costs, preventing the continued withering of the Affordable Care Act and banning prior authorization.

Other Democratic medical doctors who will be serving in the 120th Congress include two newly elected members in the House, Adam Hamawy of New Jersey and Amish Shah of Arizona, in addition to six returning representatives. Newly elected to the Senate alongside Andrews is Abdul El-Sayed of Michigan, an epidemiologist with a medical doctorate.

Beyond Congress, Democratic medical doctors will also serve as governors – with Amy Acton newly elected in Ohio and Josh Green reelected in Hawaii – as well as in numerous state legislative positions.

Doctors' long history in politics

Physicians have played important roles in shaping American politics and health policies, back to the nation's founding. For instance, Pennsylvania's Dr. Benjamin Rush, an early public health advocate who led the city of Philadelphia through the yellow fever epidemic of 1793, was the only person with a medical degree to sign the Declaration of Independence.

Since the late 1980s, the number of physicians serving in Congress has increased substantially term over term. My colleagues and I have documented this rise, as well as how physician members of the House have influenced policy.

We found that physician members of the House were more active and effective in enacting health policy than other members. Physician members were more likely to sponsor health legislation, and their health bills advanced further in the legislative process. This was true for physicians from both parties, both on and off congressional health-related committees.

Since at least 1973, when our data begin, physician House members' congressional voting behaviors and their health policies have been more conservative than other members on average, even those of their own parties. For example, we found that physician members were more likely to sponsor bills related to curbing abortion access, repealing the ACA and protecting private sector physician autonomy.

However, one of the most striking changes we observed was the shift from the Republican dominance of physician members of Congress to the steadily increasing number of Democratic physicians elected since 2015. That year, there were just two Democratic physicians in Congress, but the 119th Congress – 2025-2027 – has six Democratic physicians. The upcoming Congress will nearly double that amount, with the largest class of Democratic members with medical doctorates in American history.

It will be the first Democratic physician majority since 1995, during the 103rd Congress, when two out of the three physician House members were Democrats. Before 1995, physician members were much rarer, but the majority of them were Republicans. Between 1995 and 2023, 80% of physician members were Republicans.

Recent leftward shift

These partisan changes reflect the broader partisan shifts within the medical community itself.

For most of the 20th century, the majority of physicians – both in Congress and more generally as a group – were Republicans. The American Medical Association was largely a conservative organization.

The party loyalties of today's physician class mirror the slowly shifting demographics of physicians as a group.

Since the 1970s – and especially since the 1990s – medical school applicants and new physicians have become more diverse in terms of gender, race and ethnicity.

These groups tend to identify as Democrats at higher rates, though medicine as a field continues to be dominated by white men. Additionally, becoming a physician obviously requires getting an undergraduate and a professional degree, but higher educational attainment alone has also become increasingly related to Democratic support.

A Trump-era push

Beyond these more glacial demographic changes, three Trump-era events have shaped the political mobilization of Democratic physicians.

First, the partisan politics of COVID-19 and especially the politicization of the COVID-19 vaccine, has been associated with decreasing trust in medicine and science from Republican-aligned voters and an increase in physicians' Democratic support.

Second, the elevation of Kennedy as HHS secretary, whose own vaccine skepticism has long run contrary to medical science and the advice of physicians, further pitted many physicians against the Republican Party.

Finally, the Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, which overturned the Constitutional right to abortion, also appears to have politically mobilized many OB-GYNs and other women's health professionals in response to threats to the care they provide and their professional livelihoods.

All these factors have contributed to a new physician class in Congress that is more Democratic and liberal in their health policy views than previous years.

Ultimately, what this difference means for future public policy remains to be seen. However, if politicians' campaign priorities portend their legislative activity, there may be a more active push than Congress has ever seen for health reforms related to reproductive healthcare, rural health, prescription drug pricing, bans on prior authorization requirements by health insurers and maybe even Medicare for all.