MENAFN - PRovoke) WASHINGTON - For all the political fallout over corporate America's involvement in social issues over the last two years, it appears Americans themselves aren't particularly interested in seeing businesses back away from them.Seventy-one percent of Americans want companies to maintain or expand their involvement in addressing social issues, according to new research from Carol Cone On Purpose, which found support for corporate engagement across party lines.Other research released in the wake of this month's midterm elections, however, shows considerable distrust of corporate America. Studies from Burson and Narrative Strategies found widespread concern about the influence of big business. Just 42% of voters surveyed by Narrative have a favorable view of large corporations.While much of the political debate over corporate purpose has centered on where companies stand on divisive issues, what Americans want from businesses is fairly fundamental - fair pay, affordable goods and services and investment in their communities.AI is further complicating the relationship between businesses and the public. While companies are touting the financial benefits of the technology, Americans have questions about who will actually reap those benefits. Research from Cone found that eight in 10 Americans want companies to share a portion of the financial gains from AI with employees, and just as many want customers to benefit.Burson, meanwhile, found that employees are more likely to see the decisions of their business leaders as a threat to their pay and careers than AI itself.Corporate America may want to give some thought to how much stock it puts in the political debate over its role in society. Judging from the research, there is considerable common ground among Americans when it comes to what they expect from businesses, regardless of their politics.Here's a look at what the four studies found.The second installment of the Burson Pulse, a follow-up to the agency's inaugural study in April, found declining confidence in corporate leaders and considerable appetite for stability.The survey of 1,600 US adults, conducted November 4-7, found:

83% of Americans want business and government leaders who will restore normalcy rather than shake things up, including 86% of Democrats, 83% of Republicans and 79% of independents. Just 16% expressed confidence in large corporations or business leaders and CEOs. Net confidence in both groups fell nine percentage points from April. Two-thirds (66%) are concerned about the influence of large corporations on politics and everyday life, up from 62% in April. 77% believe the system is rigged against ordinary Americans, up from 73% in April. 45% of employees see business leaders' decisions as a greater threat to their pay and careers than changes brought about by AI, compared with 34% who see AI as the greater threat. 71% believe the development of powerful AI systems should stop or slow down until they can be properly regulated.



Carol Cone On Purpose: Support For Corporate Social Action Endures



The third annual Corporate Social Action Tracker from Carol Cone On Purpose found continued bipartisan support for businesses addressing social issues. This year's research also explored Americans' expectations of companies using AI.



Conducted by The Harris Poll among 2,090 US adults, the research found:

83% want companies to devote more attention to local issues, including affordable housing and schools. 82% want businesses to address issues important to their employees, and an equal percentage want companies to do more about national challenges such as healthcare and jobs. 76% want companies to do more to fight climate change, including 89% of Democrats, 78% of independents and 64% of Republicans. 81% want companies' use of AI to be consistent with their stated values. Eight in 10 Americans believe it's important that companies share a portion of the economic benefits of AI with employees.



Narrative Strategies: Corporate Power Under Scrutiny



Narrative Strategies' fifth annual NEXUS Survey, which polled more than 2,000 registered voters nationwide, examines the implications of populist sentiment for businesses.



Among the findings:

Just 42% of voters have a favorable view of large corporations. 80% believe the political and economic system is rigged to benefit powerful insiders. 82% believe American institutions have lost touch with ordinary people. 70% want the government to do more to prevent large corporations from becoming too powerful. Two-thirds want increased government oversight of AI, with an equal percentage saying the government, rather than companies, should establish and enforce AI safeguards



Seven Letter: Voters Want Action On Affordability



The fourth Seven Letter Insight voter priorities survey found voters want the incoming Congress to focus on lowering the cost of living.



The survey of 1,500 self-identified midterm voters, conducted November 5-10, found:

Gas prices and healthcare costs are among voters' leading concerns, with restoring healthcare tax credits and passing energy legislation high on their congressional agenda. Addressing the high cost of living was selected as a priority nearly four times as frequently as holding the Trump administration accountable or regulating Big Tech. By a 60-40 margin, voters prioritize reducing living costs through legislation over congressional oversight. By a 70-30 margin, voters prefer investigations into government corruption and overreach to investigations of businesses and industries. By a 65-35 margin, voters prefer a 2028 presidential candidate who would increase stability in Washington rather than disrupt the way it works.

Photo credit: Ajay Suresh