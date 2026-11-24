MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) News Provided by Canada News Group on behalf of Rua Gold Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada News Group News Commentary - Gold opened Thanksgiving week with some of its shine back. Reuters reported that spot gold was up more than 2% in early trading on Monday, November 23, after the metal touched its lowest level since September 2025 on Friday and lost 9% over the week. A swing that size travels a long way from the mine gate. Gold is hedged on futures screens, pledged and sold over pawn counters, and set into engagement rings, and every one of those ounces had to be discovered in the ground first. Companies mentioned in today's commentary include: Rua Gold Inc. (TSX: RUA) (NZX: RGI) (OTC: NZAUF) (FSE: X9R), CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME), EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW), FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCFS), Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG).

Key Takeaways



Spot gold rose more than 2% in early trading on Monday after touching its lowest level since September 2025 on Friday, Reuters reported.



RUA GOLD's updated Reefton Goldfield resource base totals 99,000 oz of Indicated gold and, separately, 730,000 oz of Inferred gold across five deposits, including a new underground resource at Globe Progress.



RUA GOLD has submitted its Substantive Application for the Auld Creek Gold-Antimony Project under New Zealand's Fast-track Approvals Act 2024 and continues to target key Project approvals by mid-2027.



CME Group reported a record third-quarter average daily volume of 29.4 million contracts, with Micro Gold futures average daily volume up 43% in the quarter.

EZCORP said its fourth-quarter jewelry scrap sales rose 86% on the increase in the gold price and jewelry purchases, while FirstCash and Signet each reported growth in their latest quarters.



Where New Ounces Begin

Rua Gold Inc. (TSX: RUA) (NZX: RGI) (OTC: NZAUF) (FSE: X9R) is the dominant landholder in the Reefton Goldfield on New Zealand's South Island, with over 120,000 hectares of permits in a district that historically produced over 2 million ounces of gold grading from 9 to 50 g/t. On November 17, the company announced updated Mineral Resource Estimates for its Reefton projects, including a new underground resource at Globe Progress.

The updated Reefton resource base comprises approximately 1.27 million tonnes at 2.4 g/t gold containing 99,000 ounces in the Indicated category and, separately, 8.82 million tonnes at 2.6 g/t gold containing 730,000 ounces in the Inferred category across five deposits. The company notes that these totals combine estimates reported on different cut-off bases and with different effective dates. Alexander River, Big River and Supreme contribute Inferred gold resources of 156,000 oz, 101,000 oz and 92,000 oz, respectively.

Globe Progress is the newest addition. RUA GOLD secured the exploration permit over Globe Progress in August 2026, then compiled and reinterpreted the extensive historical drilling and geological database, with approximately 67,000 meters of drilling informing the geological resource dataset, to establish an initial underground resource of 14,000 oz of Indicated gold and 346,000 oz of Inferred gold. According to the company, Globe Progress was mined underground in the early 1900s, and historical records indicate 418,000 oz of gold recovered at 12.2 g/t from workings extending 432 meters below surface. The company says the initial estimate provides a foundation for further exploration of extensions to the known mineralization and areas beyond the historical workings, with additional drilling required to assess resource expansion.

The same release announced completion of the Auld Creek Gold-Antimony Project Pre-Feasibility Study, which evaluates Auld Creek as a standalone operation. At base-case prices the study returns a negative after-tax NPV, and no Mineral Reserve has been declared. RUA GOLD said further metallurgical test work is underway, and that a study will commence in Q1 2027 to incorporate the Globe Progress resource into an integrated operating plan. The updated resources also provide a broader basis for assessing the company's proposed hub-and-spoke strategy, under which multiple deposits could potentially support shared processing infrastructure.

Permitting is moving in parallel. On November 5, RUA GOLD announced the submission of its Substantive Application under the Fast-track Approvals Act 2024, which seeks the approvals required for the proposed underground mine and associated infrastructure at Auld Creek. The company said its Referral application was accepted by the Environmental Protection Agency, and that the application is subject to statutory reviews and assessment before an expert panel is formed for a full assessment of the project. RUA GOLD continues to target receipt of the key Project approvals by mid-2027, and said in that release that the project is expected to employ over 200 people and contribute an estimated NZ$240 million to the regional economy.

The district has a deep bench of experience behind it. The company points to more than 150 years of mining history around Reefton, established road, rail and power infrastructure, and strong support from Ngāti Waewae and the Reefton and wider West Coast communities. On the North Island, its Glamorgan Project sits within the Hauraki District, a region that has produced 15 million ounces of gold and 60 million ounces of silver.

Where Gold Changes Hands

Once an ounce is mined, refined and sold, it keeps moving. The four companies below sit at different points along that path, from the futures contracts investors use to trade the metal to the stores that lend against it and sell it as jewelry.

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME), which describes itself as the world's leading derivatives marketplace, offers futures and options across asset classes that include metals. In its third-quarter 2026 results, the company reported revenue of $1.7 billion and operating income of $1.1 billion, with average daily volume of 29.4 million contracts, its highest third-quarter ADV on record.

Gold was part of that activity. CME Group's third-quarter volume report showed Metals ADV up 13% to 935,000 contracts, with Micro Gold futures ADV up 43% to 336,000 contracts. The momentum carried into the fourth quarter, as the company reported a record October ADV of 30 million contracts, up 15% from October 2025.

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW), a provider of pawn transactions in the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean, finished its fiscal year with a strong quarter. In its fourth quarter fiscal 2026 results, the company reported total revenues up 33% to $447.1 million and pawn loans outstanding up 31% to $402.8 million.

The gold price showed up directly in the numbers. EZCORP said fourth-quarter jewelry scrap sales increased 86% due to the increase in the gold price and jewelry purchases. Chief Executive Officer Lachie Given credited strong growth in core pawn operating metrics across all of the company's geographies.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCFS), the leading international operator of more than 3,300 retail pawn stores, reported record third-quarter results on October 22. Total revenue rose 18% from the prior-year quarter, revenues and segment income from its pawn segments each grew 28%, and pawn receivables reached a record $908 million.

FirstCash reports wholesale scrap jewelry sales as its own line in its results, one place where the price of gold reaches a pawn operator's income statement. The company added 14 pawn stores during the quarter, bringing year-to-date additions to 42 locations across four countries, and declared a 10% increase in its quarterly cash dividend.

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG), the parent of Kay, Zales and Jared, sells gold at the end of the chain. In its second quarter fiscal 2027 results, Signet reported sales of $1.5 billion on same store sales growth of 2.2% and raised its full-year adjusted EPS guidance by over 10%.

Signet said its gross margin improvement reflected refunds of tariffs previously paid and lower inventory and distribution costs, with some offset from higher gold costs. The company also reported high single-digit unit growth at higher price points and said it is entering the back half of the year well positioned to deliver compelling value throughout the holiday season.

What Comes Next

For RUA GOLD, the next markers are already on the calendar: metallurgical test work now underway at Auld Creek, a study set to commence in Q1 2027 to fold Globe Progress into an integrated operating plan, and the company's target of key Project approvals by mid-2027. With gold finding its footing again after a volatile week, investors can follow gold from the ground, where explorers such as RUA GOLD are building resources, all the way to a futures screen, a pawn counter and a jewelry case.

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