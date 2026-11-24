MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Outcomes from male and female patients treated with the PRM ProtocolTM showed substantial reductions in pain, emergency room visits, and opioid use while improving sleep, daily mobility, and workplace attendance.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRM (Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine), a national leader in integrated treatment for chronic pelvic pain and endometriosis-related pain, today announced the publication of a major retrospective cohort study evaluating outcomes in both men and women suffering from chronic pelvic pain (CPP). Published in the peer-reviewed journal Pain Physician, the study analyzed data from 2,660 patients treated with the PRM ProtocolTM across PRM centers nationwide, demonstrating statistically significant improvements across pain intensity, daily function, healthcare utilization, and workplace productivity.

"Chronic pelvic pain is a complex, debilitating condition that frequently leaves both women and men suffering for years without effective relief," said Dr. Allyson Shrikhande, lead study author and Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of PRM. "Evaluating outcomes across 2,660 patients provides compelling real-world evidence that targeting underlying neuromuscular dysfunction through a minimally invasive, office-based approach can meaningfully reduce pain, decrease reliance on opioids and emergency care, and help patients reclaim their daily lives and careers."

Chronic pelvic pain affects up to 14% to 26.6% of women and 2% to 16% of men, yet remains historically difficult to diagnose and treat. In the study cohort, more than half (51.4%) of patients had lived with pelvic pain for five years or longer prior to seeking care at PRM, with 15 or more years being the single most commonly reported duration. Before receiving the PRM ProtocolTM, patients had exhausted an average of numerous unsuccessful interventions-including medications, surgeries, and therapies-while incurring substantial financial and personal burdens.

At the three-month follow-up mark, 85.7% of patients treated with the PRM ProtocolTM reported improvement in their pain, with 55.0% achieving at least a 50% reduction in pain intensity. Specifically, patients experienced:



48.6% reduction in overall average pain scores

89.4% reduction in emergency department and urgent care visits

45.4% reduction in opioid use

32.6% overall improvement in functional pelvic pain scores, with significant gains across all eight measured domains: sleeping (43.1% improvement), running (31.6%), intercourse (31.5%), bladder function (31.4%), lifting (31.2%), walking (30.5%), work/sitting (28.2%), and bowel function (22.9%)

36.9% increase in patients reporting zero workdays missed due to pain 93.4% increase in patients reporting zero hours of impaired work productivity

Notably, the study evaluated a broad, diverse patient population ranging in age from 17 to 90 (1,962 women and 698 men). Statistical analysis showed that pain reduction was consistent regardless of patient age and showed minimal variance by gender, suggesting the protocol's broad applicability across diverse patient profiles.

"When patients are living with persistent pelvic pain, the impact reaches far beyond physical discomfort-it disrupts sleep, strains personal relationships, and severely limits their ability to show up and perform at work," Dr. Shrikhande continues. "Seeing nearly 90% fewer emergency room visits alongside major improvements in sleep quality and work attendance underscores how comprehensive neuromuscular care can restore stability to a patient's entire life."

The PRM ProtocolTM is a non-surgical, office-based series of six weekly ultrasound-guided pelvic peripheral nerve blocks and trigger point injections designed to reverse neurogenic inflammation, pelvic floor myofascial dysfunction, and peripheral and central sensitization. The procedure requires no general anesthesia and allows patients to resume normal daily activities immediately following each session.

To read the published study, visit.

To learn more about PRM and its commitment to advancing pelvic health care and research, visit pelvicrehabilitation.co.

About PRM

PRM (Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine) is a national, premier, multidisciplinary physician practice focused on treating persistent abdominal pelvic pain, a health crisis that affects 25% of women and 10% of men in their lifetimes. PRM offers a proprietary office-based procedure and gynecological surgery under one umbrella. PRM serves patients with pelvic pain symptoms secondary to Endometriosis, Fibroids, Adenomyosis, PCOS, post-partum and menopause. The team focuses on diagnosing and treating patients with a simple office-based procedure that is safe, effective, and more comfortable than what has been offered in the past. Led by renowned Women's Health Specialist Allyson Augusta Shrikhande, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer, and Co-Founder and CEO, Gautam Shrikhande, a Harvard and Cornell/Columbia trained Vascular Surgeon, and former Columbia University Medical Center Assistant Professor of Surgery, PRM launched in 2017 and has expanded into 17 markets nationally.

Media Contact

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