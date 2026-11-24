Football Legend Ronaldinho Officially Becomes OnCoin's Brazil Ambassador

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Football legend Ronaldinho has officially partnered with OnCoin, becoming the platform's Brazil Ambassador.

OnCoin is a one-stop content ecosystem for the crypto finance sector. By bringing market data, livestreams, short-form videos, news and community groups together in a single interface, the platform offers users a more convenient way to access information and connect with others.

As the crypto finance market continues to evolve, users often need to move between market data terminals, social platforms and online communities to find and exchange information. OnCoin.com aims to bring these resources together, allowing users to follow market developments, explore industry news and participate in community discussions in one place.

The partnership with Ronaldinho marks a new chapter for OnCoin in Brazil and is expected to strengthen the platform's brand presence and visibility in the market.

Media Contact:

...

Disclaimer:This sponsored content is provided by the content provider and does not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. The information is shared for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency and mining-related activities carry risks, including the potential loss of capital, and readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and seek professional advice where appropriate. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose.The media platform and publisher assume no responsibility for any losses or claims arising from reliance on this content. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This article is provided on an “as-is” basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. The media platform assumes no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented. Any complaints, claims, or copyright concerns related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at