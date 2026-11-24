(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pandora A/S has been notified of transactions in the Pandora A/S share by a person discharging managerial responsibilities and/or closely associated persons.
Lars Sandahl Sørensen, board member of Pandora A/S, has reported the purchase of 164 shares at a total price of DKK 149,601 and now holds a total of 1,599 shares in the company.
ABOUT PANDORA
Pandora is the world's largest jewellery brand, specialising in the design, crafting and marketing of accessible luxury jewellery made from high-quality materials. Each piece is created to inspire self-expression, allowing people to share their stories and passions through meaningful jewellery. Pandora jewellery is sold in more than 100 countries through 7,000 points of sale, including more than 2,800 concept stores.
Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora employs around 39,000 people worldwide and crafts its jewellery with 100% recycled silver and gold. Pandora is committed to leadership in sustainability and has set out to halve greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by 2030. Pandora is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange and generated revenue of DKK 32.5 billion (EUR 4.4 billion) in 2025.
CONTACT
For more information, please contact:
| Investor Relations
BILAL AZIZ
SVP, Investor Relations & Treasury
+45 3137 9486
...
| Corporate Communications
JOHAN MELCHIOR
VP, Media Relations & Public Affairs
+45 4060 1415
...
|
ANDREAS ØSTERGAARD
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
+45 2544 2429
...
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