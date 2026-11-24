MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SeaLink is the device behind DIVEVOLK's daily Bohol reef livestream on TikTok, which has drawn about 100,000 views since September 2026







ZHUHAI, China, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIVEVOLK 's Black Friday Deals, the company's biggest discount of the year, are now under way, with underwater smartphone housings up to 27% off and the SeaLink Underwater Smartphone Data Transmitter

SeaLink Is 20% Off Through November 30

The sale is billed as“Up to 27% off - Biggest Discount of the Year.” All dive accessories are 20% off, SeaLink included.

Across the rest of the lineup, the SeaTouch 4 Max Plus housing comes with a free protective cover, an offer equivalent to 27% off, and SeaTouch 4 Max Plus kits are 20% off. SeaTouch 6 Pro kits are up to 18% off, with the largest discount on dual-light kits. The SeaTouch 6 Pro housing on its own is not discounted.









SeaLink Keeps a Phone Connected Down to 30 Meters

SeaLink enables a phone to receive a signal at depths of up to 30 meters, which makes live streaming and video calls possible underwater. It is the device behind the daily underwater livestream on DIVEVOLK's official TikTok account, broadcast from Pangangan Island off northwestern Bohol in the Philippines. Viewership figures DIVEVOLK released on November 11 show the streams have drawn an estimated 100,000 views from about 90,000 viewers since they began in September 2026.

The stream airs from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Beijing time (UTC+8, the same as local time in the Philippines) and is shot entirely on an iPhone inside a DIVEVOLK housing connected through SeaLink. In the most recent 60-day period covered by the figures, the livestream reached a peak of 20,000 concurrent viewers, and followers who joined the stream watched for an average of 8.4 minutes. By November 11, the account had grown from about 2,900 followers when the streams began to more than 3,500.

A Phone and SeaLink in Place of a Broadcast Rig

Conventional underwater live broadcasts require dedicated cameras, cabling and a production crew on the surface. The equipment is heavy and expensive, which makes a daily stream from a reef hard to sustain. For the Pangangan broadcasts, DIVEVOLK uses a single iPhone inside a DIVEVOLK housing, relying on the phone's own camera and streaming functions. SeaLink keeps the phone connected at depths of up to 30 meters, so the live video goes straight to TikTok. Compared with a professional broadcast rig, the setup is light, quick to learn and affordable.

Each day a guest host on TikTok joins the stream for live commentary, and viewers use the comments to ask what species is on screen, how the lionfish got its name and whether a fish is venomous.









The Stream Comes from a Wall Dive in Front of H Hotel

The dive site is the house reef directly in front of H Hotel, a resort on Pangangan Island close to the well-known dive island of Cabilao. From the resort's beach steps, divers cross a shallow white-sand flat and a hard coral platform at 3 to 8 meters before reaching a wall that drops vertically from 8 meters into deep water.

Since September the camera has recorded lionfish over pink and red encrusting reef, a scorpionfish camouflaged among sponges, white nudibranchs, bubble coral, feather stars and schools of fish in the blue water off the wall.









The Same Setup Is Available to Recreational Divers

The phone, housing and SeaLink combination used for the broadcasts is the same one DIVEVOLK offers recreational divers. Sealed in a DIVEVOLK SeaTouch housing, the phone is operated through the touch membrane with the same touchscreen gestures divers use above water, with no dedicated underwater camera system to learn. Dives on the Pangangan wall typically stay between 12 and 22 meters, within SeaLink's 30-meter operating depth. At those depths divers can livestream, make video calls or share a dive site on social media in real time.









About the H Hotel House Reef

The H Hotel House Reef is a shore-entry wall dive in front of H Hotel on Pangangan Island, northwestern Bohol, close to Cabilao Island. It suits certified recreational divers at Open Water or Advanced Open Water level and is not suited to discover scuba dives or beginner freedivers.



Depth: the wall drops beyond 50 meters; recreational dives typically stay between 12 and 22 meters.

Visibility: usually 15 to 25 meters, and above 30 meters in good weather.

Current: none at the surface, with a light, stable lateral current below 15 meters.

Water temperature: 26 to 29°C, with diving possible year-round.

Shallow reef (3 to 10 meters): clownfish living in resident anemone colonies, damselfish, angelfish, butterflyfish and schools of parrotfish. Green turtles and hawksbill turtles are commonly seen feeding and resting on the shallow coral.

Wall (10 to 22 meters): soft corals, tube corals, sea fans and sponges cover the wall face. Resident life includes colorful nudibranchs, lionfish, stonefish, crocodilefish, ghost pipefish, pipefish and crinoids, with small groups of jacks, triggerfish and batfish cruising past. With luck, divers may spot flamboyant cuttlefish and pygmy seahorses. Seasonal encounters: sardine schools are likely during the rainy season, and small groups of barracuda and passing rays are occasionally seen deeper along the wall.











About DIVEVOLK

DIVEVOLK, headquartered in Zhuhai, China, is a global technology company specializing in underwater smartphone housings and diving accessories. The company designs and manufactures the SeaTouch 4 Max series and the new SeaTouch 6 Pro underwater smartphone housings and related accessories for diving, snorkeling, and underwater imaging.

The revolutionary SeaLink Underwater Smartphone Data Transmitter enables phones to receive signals at depths of up to 30 meters underwater, supporting features such as live streaming and video communication across multiple platforms. DIVEVOLK was honored as ScubaLab's Best Buy in 2024 and twice won the German dive award for Innovation, in 2024 and 2026.

DIVEVOLK products are sold worldwide through and authorized retailers. The company is committed to making underwater image creation affordable and accessible to every diver, marine researcher, and ocean communicator, and to advancing the technology that enables it.









Editor's Notes



Livestream images in this release are frames from screen recordings of DIVEVOLK's official TikTok livestream; product imagery is provided by DIVEVOLK.

Cumulative view figures are estimates based on TikTok back-end data for October 5 to November 3, 2026, scaled to the period since the streams began. Peak concurrent viewers and follower average watch time are taken from the same 30-day period. DIVEVOLK first released these figures on November 11, 2026. High-resolution images and DIVEVOLK product materials are available on request.



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