MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Former Sierra Space, Sierra Nevada Corporation, and Lockheed Martin engineering leader to accelerate development of Astrion's advanced defense technology

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astrion today announced that Chris Leger, an aerospace engineering leader with more than 30 years of experience across Sierra Space, Aerion, Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC), and Lockheed Martin, has joined the company as senior vice president and chief engineer.

“We are recruiting exceptional people to build the next generation of defense technology,” said Tom Vice, Astrion's chairman and chief executive officer.“Chris brings engineering leadership across advanced combat aircraft and space systems. His decision to join Astrion reflects the scale of the opportunity ahead. He will help turn our deep mission knowledge into technology that changes what our customers can accomplish.”

Leger will advance engineering excellence across Astrion, working with mission area and product leaders to translate customer needs into fielded capabilities. His focus will include technical standards, disciplined design reviews, and engineering methods that improve performance while reducing development time and lifecycle cost.

At Sierra Space, Leger served as vice president of space vehicle engineering, leading teams working on the company's hypersonic spaceplane, satellites, and space station structures. He also advanced digital engineering tools and processes connecting engineering disciplines.

Previously, as director of structures at Aerion, Leger led airframe development for the AS2 supersonic business jet. For SNC, he led digital engineering for the Survivable Airborne Operations Center (SAOC) aircraft and the engineering services teams that designed the fuselage and empennage for the company's T-X aircraft.

He spent more than 15 years at Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, working on programs including the C-5, F-22, and F-35. His responsibilities included structural integrity for major sections of all three F-35 variants.

“Great engineering makes the tradeoffs explicit and proves the design through test,” said Leger.“I look forward to working with Astrion's teams to design and deliver defense systems for our customers' most demanding missions.”

Leger holds a bachelor's degree in aeronautical and astronautical engineering from The Ohio State University and a master's degree in mechanical engineering from The University of Texas at Arlington.

About Astrion

Astrion is a defense technology and services company serving national security, homeland security, and civil space customers. With more than 6,000 employees, Astrion brings mission expertise, engineering, modeling and simulation, integration, and test and evaluation to help customers develop, field, modernize, and sustain critical capabilities. Learn more at astrion.us.

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