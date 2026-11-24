MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Miami, FL, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetalsBackedWealth, an educational platform for alternative asset investors, today announced the release of two new interactive tools. These free online calculators are designed to help Americans better understand the costs of Gold Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs) and explore hypothetical precious metals allocations as part of their retirement planning.









Investing in physical precious metals through a Gold IRA can involve several costs beyond the purchase price of gold. These may include dealer premiums, account setup fees, annual custodial charges, storage fees, and discounts when selling metals. Understanding how these expenses may add up over time can help retirement savers make more informed decisions.

The primary tool, the Gold IRA Fees & Break-Even Calculator, allows users to estimate potential Gold IRA expenses over a selected holding period. It considers dealer premiums, one-time setup costs, annual custodial and storage fees, and possible resale discounts. It also models the gold price appreciation that may be required to recover these costs and reach a break-even point based on the assumptions entered by the user.

For example, consider a hypothetical $100,000 Gold IRA held for 10 years, with a 5% dealer premium, a $50 setup fee, $125 in annual custodial fees, $125 in annual storage fees, and a 2% resale discount. Based on these assumptions, the calculator estimates that gold would need to appreciate by approximately 9.88% cumulatively over the 10-year period for the investment to break even after the modeled costs. This example shows why considering the full cost of a Gold IRA is important, rather than looking only at the price of gold.

As a complementary planning resource, the company has also introduced the Gold IRA Retirement Allocation Calculator. This tool allows users to model hypothetical precious metals allocations alongside their broader retirement portfolio. Users can enter details such as their current portfolio value, investment period, expected annual growth rate, and estimated inflation rate to explore different scenarios.

For example, an investor with a $500,000 retirement portfolio could model a 10% allocation to precious metals, equal to $50,000. Assuming a hypothetical annual growth rate of 5% over 10 years, that allocation would grow to approximately $81,445. After adjusting for 3% annual inflation, its estimated value would be about $60,602 in today's purchasing power.

The retirement allocation projections are illustrative, exclude fees and taxes, and do not represent predictions of future gold prices or investment returns. The break-even example includes only the specific costs modeled.

"Understanding the costs of a Gold IRA is just as important as understanding its potential benefits. We developed these calculators to give retirement savers a clearer picture of how fees, dealer premiums, and investment assumptions can affect their long-term decisions," said Ori Benshalom, Founder of MetalsBackedWealth.

Both calculators are free to use and do not require users to create an account, provide an email address, or log in. The tools are part of the company's wider effort to make information about precious metals investing easier to understand and access.

For more information or to access the new retirement planning tools, visit the MetalsBackedWealth homepage.

About MetalsBackedWealth

MetalsBackedWealth is an independent online resource dedicated to helping Americans make informed decisions about precious metals investing. Through clear analysis, comprehensive guides, and interactive financial tools, the platform aims to bring clarity, transparency, and accessible data to the alternative retirement asset space.

Media Contact:

Ori Benshalom

MetalsBackedWealth

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Important Information: The calculators provide estimates based on user-entered assumptions and are intended for educational purposes only. Their results are hypothetical and should not be treated as financial, tax, or investment advice. Actual costs, gold prices, investment returns, and portfolio values may differ. Users should consider their own circumstances and consult qualified financial and tax professionals before making investment decisions.