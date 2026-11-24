MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCX Technologies, a 100% Canadian-owned and operated technology company headquartered in Ottawa, launches RedLeaf today. RedLeaf forms a pan-domain, sovereign, and secure edge-to-core solution that spans platform networks - aircraft, vessels, vehicles, uncrewed systems -operational technology (OT) networks, and Enterprise IT, forming the digital backbone behind many of Canada's modernization initiatives.

RedLeaf brings together secure communications, onboard computing, remote system management, cybersecurity, and mission data in one system. It enables operation in Denied, Degraded, Intermittent, and Limited-bandwidth (DDIL) environments, the conditions that define much of Canada's Arctic, maritime, and remote operations.

“Canada is investing in the platforms it needs to protect its North, its coasts and its allies. Those platforms run on software and data, and Canada should be able to rely on its own technology to keep them connected and secure," said Chris Bartlett, President of CCX Technologies. "RedLeaf was designed and built in Ottawa for exactly that."

One System from the Core to the Edge

RedLeaf builds on SystemX, CCX's Linux-based operating system, which provides integrated networking, system management and security across the company's aerospace and defence products. The platform combines:



Multi-link networking that intelligently routes traffic across SATCOM, 5G, terrestrial networks, and tactical radios according to configured policies.

Resilient data management that stores mission data locally and synchronizes it when connectivity returns.

Remote application and software deployment that manages applications, configurations, and updates across connected equipment in secure containers. Integrated security including intrusion detection, certificate management, and authentication of devices and software updates.

Built for Canadian Sovereignty

As Canada modernizes its defence and government fleets and expands its focus on the Arctic, maritime security, and critical infrastructure, control over the digital systems and networks will become a focal part of sovereignty considerations. RedLeaf is developed, manufactured, integrated and supported in Canada, giving Canadian users greater control and insight to how their networks, tools,and operational data are managed.

CCX is also pursuing work in AI-enhanced cybersecurity, including an air-gapped AI test bed hosted entirely on CCX-owned servers to support analysis of firmware and software vulnerabilities in critical platforms.

Beyond Defence

RedLeaf's capabilities apply to any organization managing distributed equipment over constrained connections.

In an Enterprise IT environment, teams use RedLeaf to oversee devices, network policies, and software updates across remote sites, and deploy supported third-party applications in secure containers. RedLeaf delivers sovereign security tools to protect these networks and applications, including intrusion detection and certificate management.

About CCX Technologies

CCX Technologies is a 100% Canadian-owned and operated technology company headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario. It develops and manufactures advanced networking, connectivity, cybersecurity and computing solutions for aerospace, defence, and other mission-critical environments.

CONTACT: Media Contact Mackenzie Houston 613-447-2012...