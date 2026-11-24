MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)The Portnoy Law Firm notifies investors in Alphabet, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Alphabet common stock between May 19, 2026 and July 16, 2026, inclusive (the 'Class Period'). Find out if you qualify to recover your per-share losses by choosing to join the class action and submit your trade details. Investors who suffered financial losses have untilto seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Shareholders should contact Lesley Portnoy via e-mail (... or call (310) 692-8883) or visit to learn more information and discuss their legal rights.

Please visit our website for more information on how to participate in this class action.

On July 16, 2026, at approximately 2:00 PM EST, Bloomberg reported that Google was months behind schedule on delivering Gemini 3.5 Pro, its most powerful flagship AI model, due to ongoing coding and training difficulties. Specifically, reports revealed that late last month, Google had updated the training data to improve the model's skills, but the results were disappointing. In response to these disclosures, Alphabet's Class A common stock price fell $16.46, or 4.4%, to close at $354.46 per share on July 16, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume, while its Class C common stock price similarly fell $16.39, or 4.4%, to close at $353.58 per share.

WHY PORTNOY LAW FIRM

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in complex securities class action litigation and shareholder rights matters across the nation. Founded by Lesley Portnoy, the firm's attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for aggrieved institutional and retail investors. The firm leverages extensive legal expertise and sophisticated financial forensic capabilities to hold public corporations accountable for corporate wrongdoing and misrepresentation.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Investors who suffered losses on Alphabet, Inc. stock during the Class Period have until December 1, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the Alphabet Lawsuit

Q: What is the Alphabet lead plaintiff deadline?

A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is December 1, 2026. This deadline applies strictly to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff representing the class. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any eventual financial recovery as absent class members without taking any action at this time.

Q: How much did Alphabet stock drop and on what dates?

A: Following the after-hours disclosure of delays and disappointing training results for Gemini 3.5 Pro on July 16, 2026, Alphabet's Class A common stock fell $16.46 per share, or 4.4%, to close at $354.46 per share, and its Class C common stock fell $16.39 per share, or 4.4%, to close at $353.58 per share on July 16, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Q: What specific misstatements does the Alphabet lawsuit allege?

A: The complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects-specifically concerning the development and launch timeline of its Gemini 3.5 Pro artificial intelligence model. Specifically, Defendants downplayed or failed to disclose that Gemini 3.5 Pro was delivering disappointing training results, that the commercial launch would be significantly delayed beyond the heavily promoted June 2026 window, and that positive executive statements regarding the product's progress lacked a reasonable basis.

Q: What do Alphabet investors need to do right now?

A: Investors who purchased GOOG common stock during the Class Period (May 19, 2026 through July 16, 2026) should gather their trade confirmation slips or brokerage transaction logs showing purchase dates, number of shares, and prices paid. You may submit your trade details to Portnoy Law Firm here for a free, no-obligation evaluation of your potential loss recovery. No immediate legal action is required to remain an eligible absent class member.

Q: Does it cost anything to participate in this case as a lead plaintiff?

A: A lead plaintiff does not pay any fees or expenses out of pocket. Our firm works on a contingency basis, and will collect any fees or expenses directly from a future recovery.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter?

A: A lead plaintiff is a court-appointed class member who acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is typically the investor or group of investors that makes a motion with the largest financial interest in the relief sought. While serving as lead plaintiff does not increase an investor's individual financial recovery compared to other class members, it gives the investor direct authority to select lead counsel and oversee the prosecution of the lawsuit.

Q: Does the lead plaintiff receive any type of compensation?

A: Yes, in many cases, Courts award the lead plaintiff an additional amount of money to compensate the lead plaintiff for their participation in the case.

Q: What if I already sold my Alphabet shares -- can I still recover losses?

A: Yes. Eligibility to participate in a securities class action recovery depends on whether you purchased or acquired GOOG common stock during the Class Period (May 19, 2026 to July 16, 2026) and suffered an economic loss. Investors who sold their shares prior to or after the public disclosures may still be eligible to recover damages based on the artificial inflation present in the stock at the time of purchase.

Q: How long will the Alphabet lawsuit take to resolve?

A: Securities class action lawsuits typically take between two and four years from initial filing to full resolution. The exact timeline depends on court scheduling, motion practice (such as motions to dismiss), pre-trial discovery, and potential settlement negotiations or trial proceedings.

Q: Can I choose a different law firm to represent me?

A: Yes. Investors have the absolute right to retain any legal counsel of their choice. When multiple class action complaints are filed, the court will consolidate the actions and appoint a lead plaintiff and lead counsel. You may choose to be represented by Portnoy Law Firm, retain separate counsel, or remain an absent class member represented by court-appointed lead counsel.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Portnoy Law Firm

Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Email: ... / ...

Telephone: (310) 692-8883

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