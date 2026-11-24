MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm notifies investors in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL) that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Duolingo, Inc. common stock between May 2, 2025 through February 26, 2026, inclusive (the 'Class Period'). Find out if you qualify to recover your per-share losses by choosing to join the class action and submit your trade details. Investors who suffered financial losses have untilto seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Shareholders should contact Lesley Portnoy via e-mail (... or call (310) 692-8883) or visit to learn more information and discuss their legal rights.Please visit our website for more information on how to participate in this class action.

On February 26, 2026, after the market closed, Duolingo, Inc. announced its fourth quarter and full-year 2025 financial results, revealing that its strategic pivot away from user monetization and toward improving user growth and teaching quality would result in material negative impacts on its 2026 outlook. Specifically, the Company disclosed that 2026 daily active user (DAU) growth would slow to approximately 20%, accompanied by significantly lower bookings growth (projected at 10% to 12%) and lower profitability (adjusted EBITDA margin of 25%), alongside admissions that management had deliberately introduced user friction during its prior monetization push. In response to these disclosures, Duolingo's stock price plummeted by $16.45 per share, or 14%, to close at $101.00 per share on February 27, 2026.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in complex securities class action litigation and shareholder rights matters across the nation. Founded by Lesley Portnoy, the firm's attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for aggrieved institutional and retail investors. The firm leverages extensive legal expertise and sophisticated financial forensic capabilities to hold public corporations accountable for corporate wrongdoing and misrepresentation.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Investors who suffered losses on Duolingo, Inc. stock during the Class Period have until December 7, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the Duolingo Lawsuit

Q: What is the Duolingo lead plaintiff deadline?

A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is December 7, 2026. This deadline applies strictly to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff representing the class. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any eventual financial recovery as absent class members without taking any action at this time.

Q: How much did Duolingo stock drop and on what dates?

A: Following the after-hours disclosure of weak 2026 guidance and the true financial consequences of its strategy shift on February 26, 2026, Duolingo common stock fell $16.45 per share, or 14%, to close at $101.00 per share on February 27, 2026. (Note: The stock also experienced earlier partial disclosures during the Class Period, including a 25% drop on November 6, 2025 following 3Q results, and an 8.45% drop on January 12, 2026 following CFO resignation and preliminary metrics).

Q: What specific misstatements does the Duolingo lawsuit allege?

A: The complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding Duolingo's sustainable growth, daily active user (DAU) momentum, and the impact of its monetization strategies and AI-generated content. Specifically, Defendants assured investors that DAU growth was robust and that features like the "Energy" system and premium tiers were driving unmitigated success, while concealing that they were deliberately introducing friction to force users into subscriptions, degrading product quality with low-grade AI content, and causing material deceleration in user growth and future financial prospects.

Q: What do Duolingo investors need to do right now?

A: Investors who purchased DUOL common stock during the Class Period (May 2, 2025 through February 26, 2026) should gather their trade confirmation slips or brokerage transaction logs showing purchase dates, number of shares, and prices paid. You may submit your trade details to Portnoy Law Firm here for a free, no-obligation evaluation of your potential loss recovery. No immediate legal action is required to remain an eligible absent class member.

Q: Does it cost anything to participate in this case as a lead plaintiff?

A: A lead plaintiff does not pay any fees or expenses out of pocket. Our firm works on a contingency basis, and will collect any fees or expenses directly from a future recovery.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter?

A: A lead plaintiff is a court-appointed class member who acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is typically the investor or group of investors that makes a motion with the largest financial interest in the relief sought. While serving as lead plaintiff does not increase an investor's individual financial recovery compared to other class members, it gives the investor direct authority to select lead counsel and oversee the prosecution of the lawsuit.

Q: Does the lead plaintiff receive any type of compensation?

A: Yes, in many cases, Courts award the lead plaintiff an additional amount of money to compensate the lead plaintiff for their participation in the case.

Q: What if I already sold my Duolingo shares -- can I still recover losses?

A: Yes. Eligibility to participate in a securities class action recovery depends on whether you purchased or acquired DUOL common stock during the Class Period (May 2, 2025 to February 26, 2026) and suffered an economic loss. Investors who sold their shares prior to or after the public disclosures may still be eligible to recover damages based on the artificial inflation present in the stock at the time of purchase.

Q: How long will the Duolingo lawsuit take to resolve?

A: Securities class action lawsuits typically take between two and four years from initial filing to full resolution. The exact timeline depends on court scheduling, motion practice (such as motions to dismiss), pre-trial discovery, and potential settlement negotiations or trial proceedings.

Q: Can I choose a different law firm to represent me?

A: Yes. Investors have the absolute right to retain any legal counsel of their choice. When multiple class action complaints are filed, the court will consolidate the actions and appoint a lead plaintiff and lead counsel. You may choose to be represented by Portnoy Law Firm, retain separate counsel, or remain an absent class member represented by court-appointed lead counsel.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Portnoy Law Firm

Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Email: ... / ...

Telephone: (310) 692-8883

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