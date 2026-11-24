Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Compass, Inc. Investors
Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email:..., to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.
The class action lawsuit against Compass alleges that the Offering Documents distributed in connection with the Merger contained misleading statements regarding regulatory approvals and statutory compliance. Specifically, the complaint claims that the disclosures untruthfully asserted that: (i) both Compass and Anywhere would exercise reasonable best efforts to secure necessary regulatory consents and authorizations, taking all required, proper, or advisable actions under applicable regulations-including antitrust laws-to complete the transaction as expeditiously as possible; and (ii) Compass was operating in full compliance with relevant legal standards, maintained all required operating licenses and permits, and was not subject to any pending government investigations.
The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar
...
310-692-8883
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