MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Includes approximately $800,000 in previously unannounced orders, driven by government, defense and international demand

Netanya, Israel, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silynxcom Ltd. (NYSE American: SYNX) ("Silynxcom" or the "Company"), a developer of advanced soldier-worn tactical communication solutions, today announced that it has received purchase orders totaling over $1 million since September 1, 2026, of which approximately $800,000 in the aggregate had not been previously announced.

Government entities accounted for over 40% of total orders in the period, which the Company believes reflects growing reliance on the Company's tactical protection and communication solutions among government customers, alongside continued demand from defense companies and international distribution partners.

Orders by customer type:



Government entities: over $440,000

International defense companies: approximately $290,000 International distribution partners: over $270,000



"We are proud to support government entities and leading defense organizations with our innovative, field-tested tactical communication systems," said Nir Klein, Chief Executive Officer of Silynxcom. "We believe that these orders, totaling over $1 million, including over $440,000 from government entities, demonstrate the reliability and performance of our products in mission-critical environments, further solidifying our position as a trusted partner for modern defense operations and positioning us for a strong close to 2026."

About Silynxcom Ltd.

We develop, manufacture, and sell ruggedized tactical protective and communication headset devices as well as other communication accessories, all of which have been field-tested and combat proven. Our in-ear headset devices, or In-Ear Headsets, are used in combat, riot control, demonstrations, weapons training courses, and factory floors. Our In-Ear Headsets seamlessly integrate with third party manufacturers of professional-grade ruggedized radios that are used by soldiers, homeland security personnel, police officers and civilian users worldwide. Our In-Ear Headsets provide high levels of sound protection, fit tightly into the protective gear to enable users to speak and hear clearly and precisely while they are protected from the hazardous sounds of combat, riots, dangerous situations and machine equipment in factories. Our sleek, lightweight, In-Ear Headsets allow wearing with any helmet type to reduce head injuries, allow wearing any earwear and in any weather condition. Our technology provides active sound protection to eliminate unsafe sounds, while maintaining ambient environmental awareness, giving our customers 360° situational awareness. Our new upgraded“drone detection” headset, sound leak test and prerecorded messages technologies provide additional, unique, features and protection level to operators in modern combat arenas. The Company is developing an AI-powered wearable drone-detection and early-warning platform intended for military and security applications. For additional information about the company please visit:

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“seek,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“target,”“aim,”“should,”“will,”“would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. For example, the Company uses forward-looking statements when it discusses its belief that these orders reflect growing reliance on its solutions among government customers and demonstrate the reliability and performance of its products in mission-critical environments and further solidify its position as a trusted partner for modern defense operations, and its belief that these orders position the Company for a strong close to 2026. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on April 30, 2026, and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website, . The Company cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

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