MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hong Kong, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Click Holdings Limited (“Click Holdings” or“Click” or“we” or“us”, NASDAQ: CLIK) and its subsidiaries (collectively, the“Company”), a leader in human resources (“HR”) and senior care solutions in Hong Kong, today announced that its board of directors (the“Board”) has approved, by written resolution, a share repurchase program authorizing the Company to repurchase up to US$1.5 million of its Class A ordinary shares.

The Board's decision reflects its belief that the current market price of the CLIK's shares does not adequately reflect the Company's financial performance and long-term prospects. Based on the closing price on the last trading day, CLIK's shares were valued at approximately US$0.66 per share, implying a market capitalization of approximately US$5.7 million. At this trading level, the Company's shares trade at approximately 0.2x book value and less than 3.0x trailing earnings, notwithstanding the Company's record financial performance for the year ended June 30, 2026, during which revenue increased by 61.9% to approximately HK$135 million and net income amounted to approximately HK$14.6 million. The Company's results for the first quarter of financial year 2026/27 continued to reflect strong business momentum, with revenue increasing by more than 45% year-over-year.

The repurchase program will be conducted through open-market purchases, in privately negotiated transactions, or by other means in compliance with the conditions of ule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, providing a safe harbor against market manipulation claims. The program is authorized for a period of up to 12 months and will be funded from available cash resources and expected operating cash flow, while preserving adequate liquidity for our working capital and ongoing growth initiatives, including the expansion of the Care U senior care platform.

The share repurchase program does not obligate the Company to repurchase any specific number of shares or expend any specific amount of capital and may be modified, suspended, or terminated at any time at the discretion of the Board. The timing, price, volume, and manner of any repurchases will be determined by the Board based on market conditions, the trading price of the Company's shares, the Company's financial position, capital requirements, applicable legal and regulatory requirements, and other factors deemed relevant. Any repurchases will be conducted in accordance with applicable securities laws and regulations, including Nasdaq listing requirements and, to the extent applicable, the volume, timing, price and manner conditions of Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

“The Board believes that repurchasing shares at current levels represents a highly accretive use of capital and an effective way to return value to shareholders,” said Mr. Jeffrey Chan, Chief Executive Officer of Click Holdings.“Our strong operational performance and the long-term demographic tailwinds supporting the silver economy give us confidence in the Company's future. This program signals that conviction while remaining disciplined with respect to liquidity and growth investment needs.”

The Company will provide appropriate public disclosure of repurchase activity in accordance with SEC rules and Nasdaq requirements.

About Click Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLIK)

Click Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLIK) is a Hong Kong-based leader in AI-powered human resources and senior care solutions. Through its proprietary platform, CLIK connects clients with a talent pool of over 25,000 professionals, serving nursing, logistics, and professional services sectors.

For more information, please visit .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“aim,”“estimate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“is/are likely to,”“potential,”“continue” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC, which are available for review at .

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Click Holdings Limited

Unit 1709-11, 17/F

Tower 2, The Gateway

Harbour City, Kowloon

Hong Kong

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Phone: +852 2691 8200