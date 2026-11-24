(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pro forma twelve-month revenue of US$78.3 million; illustrative pro forma Adjusted EBITDA* of US$5.47 million New York, NY, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Braiin Limited (Nasdaq: BRAI) (“Braiin” or the“Company”), a global applied AI platform company operating across customer experience solutions, AgTech, PropTech and living infrastructure, today furnished a report on Form 6-K with the SEC setting out pro forma condensed combined financial information for the financial year ended 30 June 2026 (“FY2026”). The pro forma information presents the Group's results as if the acquisitions of the VIS group, the Vega group and Connect Simple Pty Ltd, completed on 12 February 2026, had occurred on 1 July 2025. The Company's audited consolidated financial statements for FY2026, included in its Annual Report on Form 20-F, include the results of these acquired businesses only from 12 February 2026, the date of their acquisition, to 30 June 2026, a period of approximately 4.5 months. They accordingly do not reflect a full twelve months of operations of the Braiin Group1 as currently constituted. Management believes it is important to give investors a twelve-month view of business performance across the Group, presented alongside the approximately 4.5 months of results reported in the Form 20-F, so that the two can be readily compared. The Form 6-K has been furnished for that purpose. The Form 6-K provides the line items underlying the pro forma revenue, pro forma loss for the year and pro forma Adjusted EBITDA* reported in Item 5.A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F, together with a pro forma statement of financial position and a pro forma statement of cash flows. Pro forma figures cover the full twelve-month fiscal year from 1 July 2025 to 30 June 2026. Highlights on a pro forma twelve-month basis, 1 July 2025 to 30 June 2026, were:

Revenue: pro forma revenue of US$78.3 million for the full twelve months, compared with reported revenue of US$25.9 million, which includes the acquired businesses for approximately 4.5 months (12 February to 30 June 2026).

Loss for the year: pro forma loss for the year of US$24.1 million (pro forma loss per share of US$0.12), compared with a reported loss for the year of US$24.7 million (US$0.15 per share).

Adjusted EBITDA*: pro forma Adjusted EBITDA* of US$0.21 million, compared with reported Adjusted EBITDA* of negative US$2.25 million.

Illustrative pro forma Adjusted EBITDA*: US$5.47 million, as released on 16 November 2026. This scenario adds to pro forma Adjusted EBITDA* the assumed full-year effect of remuneration savings (US$1.06 million), corporate costs (US$1.97 million) and additional savings from the implementation of Group operating structures (US$2.23 million).

Cash flows: pro forma receipts from customers of US$86.3 million and pro forma net cash used in operating activities of US$1.6 million, compared with reported net cash used in operating activities of US$4.6 million. Balance sheet: cash of US$5.7 million and net assets of US$211.0 million at 30 June 2026. The acquisitions are included in the Group's statement of financial position at 30 June 2026, so no pro forma adjustments are required. * Adjusted EBITDA, pro forma Adjusted EBITDA and illustrative pro forma Adjusted EBITDA are non-IFRS financial measures. See“Non-IFRS Financial Measures” below. The illustrative full-year scenario is separate from reported results and is not a forecast. “The pro forma information shows the scale of the Group on a twelve-month basis: combined revenue of US$78.3 million and positive pro forma Adjusted EBITDA. With the cost initiatives now underway, the illustrative full-year scenario of US$5.47 million shows the earnings capacity of the businesses we have brought together. Our focus is on integrating the acquired businesses and applying our AI technology across their operations,” said Natraj Balasubramanian, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Braiin. The report on Form 6-K is available on the SEC website at and on the Company's investor relations website. The Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for FY2026, including its audited consolidated financial statements, was filed with the SEC on 12 November 2026. Summary of reported and pro forma results (FY2026)

US$ millions Actual (Braiin Group) (1 July 2025 to 30 June 2026, acquired businesses from 12 February 2026) Pro forma Braiin Group combined 12 months (1 July 2025 to 30 June 2026) Revenue 25.85 78.29 Operating loss (22.72 ) (21.61 ) Loss for the year (24.66 ) (24.05 ) Adjusted EBITDA* (2.25 ) 0.21 Loss per share, basic and diluted (US$) (0.15 ) (0.12 ) Net cash used in operating activities (4.63 ) (1.58 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 5.67 5.67 Net assets at 30 June 2026 211.01 211.01

Basis of Financial Information

The FY2026 financial information in this press release, including reported revenue, loss for the year, cash and net assets, is derived from the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for FY2026, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (“IFRS”). Adjusted EBITDA, pro forma twelve-month revenue, pro forma Adjusted EBITDA and illustrative pro forma Adjusted EBITDA are not part of the audited consolidated financial statements. This press release is not a comprehensive statement of the Company's financial results for FY2026 and should be read together with the audited consolidated financial statements and related notes included in the Annual Report on Form 20-F.

The acquisitions of the business units have been accounted for on a provisional basis, with the purchase price allocations yet to be completed. Accordingly, the provisional amounts recognized in respect of the acquisitions, including goodwill, remain subject to change upon finalization of the purchase price allocations.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures: Adjusted EBITDA, Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA and Illustrative Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA, pro forma Adjusted EBITDA and illustrative pro forma Adjusted EBITDA are non-IFRS measures. They are not a substitute for loss for the year, the most directly comparable IFRS measure, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Management uses these measures to evaluate the operating performance of the Group and believes they assist investors in understanding the performance of the acquired businesses on a comparable full-year basis. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as loss for the year before income tax, finance costs, finance income and depreciation and amortization, excluding share-based payments, fair value losses on financial instruments, net foreign exchange gains and losses and listing and transaction costs. Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA is Adjusted EBITDA calculated as if the acquisitions completed on 12 February 2026 had occurred on 1 July 2025, on the basis presented in the Form 20-F; it does not reflect the amortization of any intangible assets that may be recognized on completion of the purchase price allocations. Illustrative pro forma Adjusted EBITDA is a separate scenario for the acquired businesses before Group corporate costs and implementation costs. It assumes the acquired businesses had been controlled throughout FY2026 and includes estimated pre-acquisition earnings, the assumed full-year effect of remuneration savings and other operating improvements. It does not represent earnings achieved during FY2026, has not been prepared in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X and is not a forecast of future results. Pro forma twelve-month revenue is based on the actual revenue of the acquired businesses for the twelve months from 1 July 2025 to 30 June 2026.

Illustrative pro forma Adjusted EBITDA* (FY2026)

US$ millions FY2026 Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA (as presented in the Form 20-F) 0.21 Illustrative full-year adjustments: Annual improvement on remuneration 1.06 Corporate costs 1.97 Additional savings from implementation of Group operating structures 2.23 Illustrative pro forma Adjusted EBITDA 5.47

The illustrative scenario assumes the acquired businesses had been controlled throughout the year ended 30 June 2026 and is presented before Group corporate costs and implementation costs. It is separate from the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and is based on management estimates and assumptions that are inherently uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from the illustrative amounts. The scenario should not be interpreted as reported historical results, pro forma financial information prepared in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X, or a forecast of future performance. This information and scenario is provided for illustrative purposes only.

About Braiin Limited

Braiin Limited (Nasdaq: BRAI) is a global applied AI platform company operating across customer experience solutions, AgTech, PropTech and living infrastructure. Braiin's ecosystem combines embedded distribution, intelligent automation, and recurring revenue platforms designed to support the lifecycle of the home and connected consumer services. For more information, visit .

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Contacts for more information:

Investor Relations Contact:

Mike Mason

CORE IR

(212) 655-0924

...

Public Relations Contact:

Matthew Cossel

Core PR

(212) 655-0924

...

Safe Harbor

This press release includes“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance of Braiin and reflects management's expectations and projections regarding Braiin's growth, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terminology such as“may”,“will”,“should”,“expect”,“plan”,“anticipate”,“aim”,“seek”,“intend”,“designed to”,“is/are likely to”,“believe”,“estimate”,“predict”,“potential”,“continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this document includes, but is not limited to, the illustrative pro forma Adjusted EBITDA scenario, including the annualised effect of remuneration savings and other operating improvements; the finalisation of the purchase price allocations for the acquisitions; the proposed acquisition of a majority stake in Cumbria Capital Ltd (Home.cc); the expected benefits of Force AI, ARIA, Flamingo AI and Braiin's AgTech initiatives; and Braiin's expectations regarding its revenue, expenses, operations, costs, cash flows, and future growth. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others: Braiin's ability to integrate the VIS, Vega and Connect Simple businesses and to realise the assumed remuneration savings and operating improvements; whether definitive agreements for the Home.cc acquisition are entered into and the acquisition is completed; Braiin's ability to develop and deliver its AI products and platforms, including RADIUS, Flamingo AI and ARIA; Braiin's ability to identify, complete and integrate acquisitions; Braiin's anticipated cash needs and its needs for additional financing; Braiin's intention to grow the business and its operations and execution risk; the performance of Braiin's AgTech contracts in Sri Lanka; the volatility of share prices and market conditions in the industries in which Braiin operates; political, economic, foreign exchange, tax, security, and other risks associated with operating in multiple jurisdictions, including Australia, India, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States; regulatory risks, including those relating to artificial intelligence and data privacy; unfavourable publicity or customer perception; difficulty in forecasting industry trends; the ability to hire and retain key personnel; the competitive conditions of the industry and the competitive and business strategies of Braiin; Braiin's expected business objectives for the next twelve months; Braiin's ability to obtain additional funds through the sale of equity or debt; changes in the target markets; market uncertainty; management of growth (plans and timing for expansion); intellectual property infringement; litigation; and applicable laws, regulations, and any amendments affecting the business of Braiin, as well as the risk factors described in Braiin's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended 30 June 2026, and its other filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the management of Braiin in light of its experience and understanding of historical trends and current conditions and other factors management believes are appropriate to consider, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Although Braiin's management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect, and actual results may vary materially from the forward-looking information presented. Given these risks and uncertainties underlying the assumptions made, investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and, except as required by applicable law, Braiin undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on Braiin's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Investors should read this document with the understanding that Braiin's actual future results may be materially different from what is currently anticipated.

1“Braiin Group” or the“Group” means the Company and its direct subsidiaries, Raptor300 Inc, Braiin LLC, VIS Networks Private Limited, VIS Global PTE Ltd, Vega Global Technologies Pty Ltd and Connect Simple Pty Ltd, together with their respective subsidiaries.