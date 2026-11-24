MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New AI tools assemble clips, clean up edits, add branding and repurpose content for every channel, all inside the OpenReel workflow

SEATTLE, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parabolic Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PARA) (“Parabolic” or the“Company”), a leading AI-powered agentic applications technology company, today announced significant product updates for its OpenReel product.

OpenReel today announced OpenReel AI, a native AI agent capable of editing and creating content from raw footage built directly into the OpenReel workflow.

OpenReel AI helps marketing, sales and learning teams get more value from the recordings they already have, with far less manual editing. Year to date, OpenReel customers have created approximately 4,500 hours of video content across 110,000 videos.

What OpenReel AI Does



Assembles clips into a story. Combines multiple recordings and extra footage, connects intros and outros, and helps shape a clear narrative.

Cleans up the edit. Removes filler words, long pauses and repetition, and refines cuts so the video flows naturally.

Adds branding and finishing. Applies captions, titles, b-roll and brand assets.

Finds the best moments. Surfaces standout clips, creates highlights and summaries, and flags quotable, shareable moments.

Repurposes for every channel. Resizes and adapts videos for social platforms without rebuilding them from scratch. Edits in bulk from plain language. Teams describe the change they want. OpenReel AI proposes the edits, and users review and confirm them before anything is applied.

Built for the Videos Teams Make Every Week

OpenReel AI is designed for marketing videos, customer stories, educational content and sales resources. Teams spend less time assembling and editing, publish more polished on-brand video, and get more use from content they have already recorded.

“Most teams record more good material than they ever publish. Editing is the bottleneck. OpenReel AI is built to remove it, and it gives our customers a smarter, faster way to turn raw recordings into professional, polished video,” said Matt McCurdy, President and General Manager.“It takes care of the mechanics, so you can spend more of your time bringing your story to life. It's more than an AI editor. It's like having a top-tier creative suite and production team at your fingertips.”

See the new OpenReel features in action here:



A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Availability

OpenReel AI is available now in OpenReel. Teams can learn more at .

About OpenReel

OpenReel is a leading enterprise video creation and management solution that empowers companies to create high-quality content at scale and on brand. OpenReel enables businesses of all sizes to cut down on the time- and resource-intensive process of video creation and scale content creation initiatives efficiently, effectively, and securely. OpenReel is trusted by a wide range of customers from small businesses to the Fortune 500. Learn more at .

About Parabolic

Parabolic builds agentic applications that power the future of business. We believe that the future of enterprise software will be agentic applications that are net-beneficiaries of AI transformation, and we focus on building, acquiring, and investing in those and related businesses. We have over 150,000 customers including Amazon, Dell, Salesforce, Aflac, Thermo Fisher Scientific, RBC Wealth Management, and Fitch Group. Learn more at . For investors, please visit ir.parabolic.io.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often use words such as“believe,”“may,”“will,”“estimate,”“target,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“expect,”“should,”“would,”“propose,”“plan,”“project,”“forecast,”“predict,”“potential,”“seek,”“future,”“outlook,” and similar variations and expressions. Forward-looking statements are those that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Examples of forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding Parabolic Technologies, Inc.'s (“Parabolic's,” or the“Company's”): future financial, business and operating performance and goals; annualized recurring revenue and customer retention; ongoing, future or ability to maintain or improve its financial position, cash flows, and liquidity and its expected financial needs; potential financing and ability to obtain financing; acquisition strategy and proposed acquisitions and, if completed, their potential success and financial contributions; strategy and strategic goals, including being able to capitalize on opportunities; expectations relating to the Company's industry, outlook and market trends; total addressable market and serviceable addressable market and related projections; plans, strategies and expectations for retaining existing or acquiring new customers, increasing revenue and executing growth initiatives; and product areas of focus and additional products that may be sold in the future. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and development of the industry in which the Company operates may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Therefore, investors should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include changes in the markets in which the Company operates, customer demand, the financial markets, economic, business and regulatory and other factors, such as the Company's ability to execute on its strategy. More detailed information about risk factors can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the heading“Risk Factors,” and in other reports filed by the Company, including reports on Form 8-K. The Company does not undertake any duty to update forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.

Investor Relations

Dean Ditto

Chief Financial Officer

206 414-1777

ir.parabolic.io

Media

Paul Witkowski

Senior Director Financial Reporting

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