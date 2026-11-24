MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Millrose Properties, Inc., (“Millrose” or the "Company") (NYSE: MRP) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between February 7, 2025 and October 2, 2026, inclusive (the“Class Period”). Millrose investors have until December 8, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email:..., to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The class action lawsuit against Millrose claims that during the Class Period, defendants issued false and misleading statements regarding the company's business activities and operational mandate. Specifically, the complaint alleges defendants concealed that: (i) despite public assurances, Millrose's operations were not restricted to land acquisitions, horizontal development, and homesite options for Lennar and third-party developers; (ii) contrary to management's representations, Millrose intended to directly execute residential lease agreements and manage tenant-occupied real estate; (iii) the company was set to acquire $200 million in property assets from Lennar; (iv) Millrose would subsequently rent these acquired Lennar properties out at an operational loss; and (v) consequently, executive representations regarding Millrose's commercial model, operational structure, and growth outlook were materially deceptive and lacked sound factual backing. The legal action further notes that these practices came to light on October 2, 2025, when Hunterbrook Media published an investigative report revealing that Millrose had bought $200 million in finished residential units from Lennar-which maintains controlling influence over Millrose-to market them as rental housing. The report underscored that Millrose was incurring financial losses on these lease holdings. Following these disclosures, Millrose's share price declined by nearly 9%.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

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310-692-8883



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