MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ISRAEL, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A delegation of seven participants from Israel is expected to travel to Greece and Poland on the 1st week of November as part of a“Garden of Europe” study visit focused on European apple and kiwi production. During the visit, participants will learn more about European kiwis originating in Greece and European apples originating in Poland and gain first-hand insight into their production and preparation for international markets.

Israel represents an important market for imported fresh fruit. According to European Commission data, EU exports of fresh kiwifruit to Israel reached approximately 2,100 tonnes in 2025, with a value of more than EUR 4.3 million. All recorded exports originated from Greece. European Commission data also show that EU apple exports to Israel reached approximately 57,200 tonnes between August 2025 and June 2026. Against this backdrop, the upcoming study visit will provide an opportunity for Israeli food-sector professionals to learn more about European production and engage directly with European producers.

European fruit production places strong emphasis on food safety, quality and traceability throughout the supply chain, from production and harvesting to packing, storage and preparation for export. The study visit will allow participants to see these processes first-hand and discuss market requirements directly with European producers.

The programme is expected to include meetings with European fruit producers and visits to production and packing facilities in Greece and Poland, where participants will learn more about cultivation, harvesting, sorting, storage and preparation of fruit for international markets.

“The study visit is an opportunity for direct exchange between Israeli food-sector professionals and European producers. Participants will be able to see how European apples and kiwis are produced and prepared for international markets, while producers will have an opportunity to better understand the expectations and requirements of the Israeli market,” says Piotr Janota, President of the Association of Polish Fruit and Vegetables Distributors“FRUIT UNION” and representative of the campaign.

The study visit forms part of the third year of Garden of Europe activities in Israel. Throughout the year, the campaign will continue to engage with Israeli consumers and food-sector professionals through media activities, business meetings, promotional events and digital communication, providing information about European apples and kiwis and their production.

The“Garden of Europe” campaign is a three-year project (2024–2027), co-funded by the European Union, promoting European kiwis originating in Greece and European apples originating in Poland in Israel. The campaign aims to strengthen their market presence and increase consumer awareness, while highlighting European production standards related to quality, food safety, traceability and responsible production, as well as the nutritional value of fresh fruit. Garden of Europe is implemented by the Agricultural Cooperative of Neapoli Agrinio – AS Neapolis in Greece and the Association of Polish Fruit and Vegetables Distributors“FRUIT UNION” in Poland.

Campaign

"Garden of Europe"

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Israeli delegation to visit European apple and kiwi producers in Greece and Poland News Provided By Campaign, "Garden of Europe" November 24, 2026, 13:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry, World & Regional



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