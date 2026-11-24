MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 24 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will launch distribution of one crore free Indiramma sarees on November 26.

The programme will be formally launched at Achampet in Nagarkurnool district, officials said on Tuesday.

This is the second time the state government is distributing sarees under the Indira Mahila Shakti programme.

The government will be distributing 65 lakh sarees in rural areas and 35 lakh in urban areas as a gift to women.

Arrangements have been made to distribute 95 lakh polyester sarees, each measuring 6.30 metres in length and five lakh poly-cotton sarees measuring nine metres.

Authorities have prepared two varieties of sarees featuring modern designs as well as traditional styles to suit different preferences.

The sarees have been designed in attractive parrot-green. Officials said the sarees have been prepared with special emphasis on quality and durability.

All women aged 18 years and above belonging to families holding ration cards are eligible to receive the sarees. The distribution will be taken up across the state under the supervision of district collectors and district in-charge Ministers.

Eligible women can collect the sarees by furnishing their Food Security Card and Aadhaar details.

Under the Indira Mahila Shakti scheme, these sarees have been woven by handloom weavers from various districts across the state. The scheme not only presents gift of sarees to women but also provides livelihood opportunities to handloom weavers.

The Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP), a state agency under the Department of Rural Development, will distribute the sarees in the presence of public representatives.

Beneficiary details will be registered through a dedicated mobile application to ensure transparency in the distribution process.

According to the Congress government, one crore saree distribution is part of its initiative for women empowerment.

The distribution programme is likely to be completed in phases.

Last year, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had appealed to women ministers in his cabinet and MLAs to wear Indiramma sarees and become brand ambassadors.

The Chief Minister had said that every woman legislator should wear Indiaramma saree to display the self-respect of the women community.