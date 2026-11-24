MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 24 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday said that for his government, politics is not a means to acquire power, but a medium for public service, as he attended a programme at Raja Park to mark the 557th Prakash Parv of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

Paying obeisance before Shri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, the Chief Minister urged people to follow the Guru's path of love, service, equality, and humanity. He said Guru Nanak Dev Ji fearlessly spoke the truth during times of darkness and adversity and never wavered despite the hardships of travelling thousands of miles, noting that his life teaches that a true servant must remain committed to their goal and to society's welfare.

"Guru Nanak's message is to remember the Divine, earn an honest living through hard work and share with the needy. Drawing inspiration from it, the state government is working for development, public service and the upliftment of the most marginalised. For us, politics is not a means to acquire power, but a medium for service," Sharma said.

He noted that the Guru taught that God is One and all human beings are equal, adding that true Dharma lies in virtuous deeds, honesty, and service to humanity. Describing the tradition of Langar as an unparalleled example of equality and selfless service, Sharma recalled the Sikh Gurus' legacy of courage and martyrdom, calling Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's sacrifice for freedom of faith and human rights unmatched, and Guru Gobind Singh Ji's life a model of renunciation, valour, and the defence of Dharma.

The Chief Minister also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with honouring the sentiments of millions of devotees by opening the Kartarpur Corridor and observing December 26 as Veer Bal Diwas in memory of the Sahibzade of Guru Gobind Singh Ji to introduce the younger generation to their sacrifice.

Reiterating the state government's commitment to the welfare of the Sikh community and the development of its religious sites, Sharma said devotee facilities are being upgraded at Gurudwara Sri Tegh Bahadur Sahib in Jaipur and Buddha Johad Gurudwara in Anupgarh. He added that land has been allocated for a hostel for Sikh students, with construction slated to begin soon.

Jaipur Mayor Sunil Kothari, Rajasthan Sikh Samaj President Ajaypal Singh, Chief Granthi Jagjit Singh, Gurudwara Committee office-bearers, and a large gathering of devotees attended the event.