MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 24 (IANS) The 557th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism and its first Guru, was celebrated with religious fervour across Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, with thousands of devotees visiting gurudwaras to offer prayers, participate in kirtan and partake in community meals (langar).

In Bhopal, gurudwaras on Hamidia Road, in Arera Colony and other parts of the city were decorated with flowers and lights.

Special diwan programmes were organised, while ragi jathas performed shabad kirtan and religious discourses highlighted the life and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev.

Devotees gathered from early morning to offer prayers before Guru Granth Sahib.

At the Hamidia Road gurudwara, a special diwan was organised, followed by langar, where thousands of devotees shared a community meal sitting together in pangat, reflecting the message of equality and brotherhood.

State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Hemant Khandelwal visited the Hamidia Road gurudwara, paid obeisance and listened to Gurbani and kirtan.

He also extended greetings to people on the occasion.

Speaking to the media, Khandelwal said the contributions, sacrifices and struggles of Guru Nanak Dev in giving a new direction to the country and society should always be remembered.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also greeted people of Madhya Pradesh and the country on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

In his message, Chief Minister Yadav said the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev continued to remain relevant and offered guidance for building a society based on truth, equality and compassion.

"Guru Nanak Dev taught the values of Sangat-Pangat, living truthfully, not depriving anyone of their rights, earning through honest means and sharing food with the needy," the Chief Minister added.

He urged people to follow the ideals of Guru Nanak Dev and resolve to build a society based on love, harmony and brotherhood.

Chief Minister Yadav had visited the Arera Colony gurudwara on the eve of Prakash Parv, where he offered prayers before Guru Granth Sahib and greeted devotees.

The celebrations also highlighted the three central principles of Guru Nanak Dev's teachings -- Naam Japo (remember God), Kirat Karo (earn through honest work) and Vand Chhako (share with others).

Children, youth and elderly devotees participated in the celebrations, while volunteers made arrangements for the smooth movement of visitors and distribution of langar.

The celebrations across the state carried the message of peace, selfless service, equality and brotherhood.