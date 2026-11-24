MENAFN - Live Mint) Passengers and cab drivers at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) have accused ride-hailing platforms of manipulating cab availability to push up fares, even as hundreds of taxis allegedly remain idle in airport parking areas, according to a report by Deccan Herald.

The reported complaints come amid long passenger queues, failed bookings and extended waiting periods for drivers.

Commuters have alleged that they are being pushed towards more expensive cab categories when their preferred rides are unavailable, while drivers say they often spend hours waiting for a single booking, as per the report.

The situation has also been compounded by a reported decline in passenger traffic, particularly at the international terminal, which drivers have partly attributed to tensions in West Asia and disruptions to air travel.

G Narayana Swamy, president of Karnataka Chalakara Okkuta, told Deccan Herald that hundreds of cabs could be seen parked in the airport's P7 parking zone even as passengers faced long queues at pickup points.

He alleged that some authorised cab operators were deliberately restricting vehicle availability to drive up fares.

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Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL ), which operates the airport, has nine authorised cab partners, including KSTDC, Mega Cabs, Uber, Uber Black, Ola, Quick Ride, OHM Electric Cabs and WTI, as per the report.

Passengers report long waits and expensive cab options

Passengers have reported waiting between 40 and 60 minutes to secure a ride. Some said their initial bookings did not materialise, leaving them with the option of booking more expensive vehicle categories.

A passenger travelling from Goa told Deccan Herald that she found at least 60 people waiting at the Uber kiosk when she arrived at around 7 PM last week.

Quick Ride had only one pre-booked SUV available, while drivers at the Namma Yatri kiosk reportedly said that only SUVs could be arranged.

The passenger said that after waiting for around 45 minutes, the driver assigned to her booking refused the trip because her destination was not close enough to the airport. She was travelling to Marathahalli.

She also alleged that another driver demanded an additional fare, raising concerns over the availability of airport taxis and the enforcement of fare rules.

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Cab drivers have also raised concerns about declining passenger traffic and operational restrictions, saying these are affecting their earnings.

According to the report, drivers said they sometimes wait between two and three hours for a single booking.

They are required to remain in designated parking areas until their ride-hailing applications clear them to enter the passenger pickup zone.

Drivers have particularly flagged weaker demand at the international terminal, which they partly attribute to tensions in West Asia and disruptions to flight operations.

A premium cab operator at the airport said it deploys around 800 vehicles across both terminals, with the bulk of demand concentrated at Terminal 1.

The operator told the daily that services generally run smoothly outside peak hours, but longer trip durations affect vehicle availability.