MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 24 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government will organise a state-level training conference on Wednesday to prepare administrative officials for the second phase of Census 2027, which will involve online self-enumeration followed by door-to-door visits to collect population details, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The conference will be held at 10.30 am at the Golden Jubilee Auditorium of the RCVP Noronha Academy of Administration and Management in Bhopal.

The second phase of the census will begin with self-enumeration on January 10, 2027, allowing households to submit their details online. This will be followed by door-to-door enumeration by designated officials from January 25, the statement said.

The training conference will focus on the procedures for population enumeration, administrative preparations and the responsibilities of officials involved in conducting the exercise at the field level.

The state government said the conference would provide officials with the necessary training and guidance for the "successful and systematic implementation" of the second phase of the nationwide exercise.

It would also help ensure that the work is completed within the stipulated timeframe and field-level operations are carried out effectively, it added.

Divisional commissioners, district collectors and municipal commissioners will attend the conference. Additional collectors, sub-divisional magistrates, district planning officers and other officials associated with census work from every district will also participate.

Officials from distant districts will join the programme virtually. Census 2027 is being conducted in two phases.

The first phase, covering house-listing and housing census, was conducted between April and September 2026. It involved collecting information about houses, household facilities and assets.

The second phase will focus on population enumeration and involve collecting individual-level information, including demographic and socio-economic details. Caste enumeration will also be undertaken as part of the exercise.

For the first time, the census is being conducted digitally, with enumerators using mobile applications to collect information. Households will also have the option of submitting their details online through the self-enumeration facility before enumerators visit them.

After completing the online process, households will receive a unique Self-Enumeration ID, which they will have to share with enumerators during their visits for verification.

The door-to-door exercise will ensure that households opting for self-enumeration have their information verified and that those who have not used the online facility are also covered.

The state-level conference is aimed at preparing the administrative machinery in advance and ensuring coordination among officials at the divisional, district and municipal levels for the smooth conduct of the census.