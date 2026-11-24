MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 24 (IANS) Elections to Karnataka's Zilla Panchayats and Taluk Panchayats will be held using ballot papers in January 2027, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister Eshwar B. Khandre said on Tuesday, following the state government's publication of the final reservation list for local body constituencies.

The government has issued the final reservation notification through a special gazette for a total of 4,681 seats in 1,101 Zilla Panchayats and 234 Taluk Panchayats across the state's 30 districts, paving the way for the long-pending elections.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Khandre said the elections would be conducted in January, and the State Election Commission would announce the official schedule shortly.

"We have issued the final notification. The decision on which electoral rolls should be used rests with the State Election Commission. The government proposes to use the existing electoral rolls, but the further process is up to the commission," he said.

The elections have been pending since 2022, when the tenure of the local bodies ended. The delay was attributed to several administrative and geographical changes, including the upgradation of gram panchayats and the inclusion of certain rural areas within the limits of neighbouring town municipalities, municipal councils and city corporations.

These changes necessitated the redrawing of geographical boundaries of gram, taluk and district panchayat constituencies. Although the elections were expected to be held during the previous government's tenure, the process could not be completed, resulting in further delays, Khandre said.

With the final reservation list now notified, political activity has gathered momentum in rural Karnataka. Aspirants have begun approaching their respective party leaders to secure tickets ahead of the elections.

It can be noted that Minister Eshwar B. Khandre stated on October 31, 2026, that Karnataka's Zilla Panchayat (ZP) and Taluk Panchayat (TP) elections are expected to be held by January 2027-most likely in the first or second week of January-with Gram Panchayat elections to follow.

Draft reservation notifications drew over 2,000 public objections that underwent review. Deliberations continued between the government and the State Election Commission, Karnataka, regarding electoral rolls.

The elections are being regarded as a prestigious battle for the NDA allies, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the JD(S), as well as the ruling Congress.

BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra has stated that the party has decided to take the upcoming Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat elections seriously.

Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has intensified his tours across South Karnataka. These elections will be another litmus test for Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar following the Hiriyur Assembly bypoll.