MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Global spending on artificial intelligence is expected to climb to $4 trillion in 2027, marking a 47.5 per cent increase from the previous year, as enterprises and technology providers continue ramping up investments to support growing AI workloads, research and deployment, according to business and technology research firm Gartner on Tuesday.

The report projects spending on AI infrastructure to reach $2.4 trillion in 2027, up 53 per cent from 2026, accounting for 59 per cent of total worldwide AI expenditure.

According to John-David Lovelock, Distinguished VP Analyst and Chief of Research at Gartner, the rapid expansion of AI applications and increasing computational demands are fueling this surge in investment.

He said organizations are scaling up inference workloads faster than expected, while training increasingly sophisticated AI models continues to require significant computing resources.

“Faster than anticipated expansion of user requirements into scaling up inference workloads, coupled with increasingly compute-intensive training workloads, continues to increase spending on AI infrastructure globally,” Lovelock noted.

AI-optimised servers are expected to remain the largest segment within AI infrastructure spending.

Gartner estimates expenditure in this category will rise from $527.6 billion in 2026 to $957.2 billion in 2027.

The growth is being driven by continued investments from hyperscale cloud providers and newer cloud infrastructure companies, alongside rising memory-related costs in AI server hardware.

Beyond infrastructure, organizations are also increasing investments in services and software to support AI adoption.

Gartner noted that services providers are helping businesses expand AI initiatives through strategy development, data preparation, systems integration and deployment support.

At the same time, software spending is rising as vendors embed AI capabilities into existing products and enterprises adopt new platforms for managing, governing and scaling AI across their operations.

The market for generative AI (GenAI) models is also expected to witness robust growth.

Gartner forecasts spending on GenAI models to reach $51 billion in 2027, representing an 82 per cent increase from 2026 levels.