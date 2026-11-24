MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 24 (IANS) A total of 1,726 newly recruited personnel of the Assam Police completed their training and participated in the Passing Out Parade at the Lachit Borphukan Police Academy (LBPA) on Tuesday, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urging them to uphold professional integrity and remain sensitive to the needs of ordinary citizens.

The Chief Minister attended the Passing Out Parade on the occasion of Lachit Diwas and congratulated the newly inducted police personnel, describing them as an important link between the police force and the public.

Chief Minister Sarma said the recruits had undergone comprehensive training in various aspects of modern policing, including case handling, the new criminal laws, forensic science, information technology and intelligence gathering.

He emphasised that the newly trained personnel would serve as the first point of contact between citizens and the wider police establishment and, therefore, had been specially trained to adopt a people-friendly approach.

The Chief Minister urged the recruits to maintain the highest standards of discipline, conduct and professionalism while discharging their responsibilities.

He particularly asked them to extend assistance to everyone approaching them for help, with special attention to poor and vulnerable sections of society.

Chief Minister Sarma also highlighted the recruitment process through which the 1,726 personnel were selected, describing it as transparent and free from corruption.

The induction of the new personnel comes amid the Assam government's efforts to strengthen the state's police force, improve law enforcement capabilities and modernise policing infrastructure.

The emphasis on training in new criminal laws, forensics and information technology assumes significance following the implementation of the three new criminal laws across the country in July 2024.

These laws replaced the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and Indian Evidence Act.

The new recruits are expected to strengthen policing at the grassroots level and improve public engagement, investigation and intelligence-gathering capabilities.

The Passing Out Parade, held on Lachit Diwas, also coincided with the state's annual remembrance of legendary Ahom general Lachit Barphukan, whose courage and leadership remain an enduring symbol of Assam's history.