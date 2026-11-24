MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 24 (IANS ) A newly elected female Sarpanch in Rajasthan's Nagaur district died after being struck by pellets from an air gun at her residence.

The deceased, Shailu Rajpurohit (56), was reportedly cleaning the air gun when it accidentally discharged, hitting her in the chest.

The incident occurred around 12 noon on Tuesday at Tunkliya Gram Panchayat, under the Merta Road-Gotan Panchayat Samiti. Her family rushed her towards Jodhpur for medical treatment, but she succumbed to her injuries on the way.

The news of her sudden death turned wedding celebrations in the neighbourhood into mourning. Police have kept her body in the mortuary at Gotan Hospital.

Gotan SHO Suman Chaudhary said that Shailu Rajpurohit was cleaning an air gun at her residence when it discharged, causing pellets to hit her in the chest.

A wedding ceremony was underway in the neighbourhood at the time of the incident.

Rajpurohit had recently been elected Sarpanch of Tunkliya Gram Panchayat in the latest panchayat elections. She defeated her nearest rival, Suman, by 155 votes.

Suman had received 1,073 votes. She is survived by two sons, one of whom works in the medical field, while the other is engaged in business.

Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal expressed grief over the incident in a social media post. However, he also raised questions about the circumstances surrounding her death.

Citing information received from residents, Beniwal said there were allegations that Shailu Kanwar may have been shot dead following a dispute.

He emphasised that the actual circumstances would become clear only after an impartial police investigation.