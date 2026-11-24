MENAFN - Mid-East Info) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Major investments in new maintenance facilities across the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and the growing demand for aircraft support, will put business aviation MRO firmly in the spotlight at next month's MEBAA Show, taking place at DWC, Dubai Airshow Site from 8 to 10 December. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Emphasising the importance of MRO in business aviation at the show's 11th edition will be the presence of regional and global MRO specialists such as Jet Aviation, Comlux, Lufthansa Technik, JSSI, Duncan Aviation, Citadel Aviation, Greenpoint Technologies, Fokker Services, Nomad Aviation, Satys, Falcon Technic, and G-Lux, to name a few. Their participation will provide visitors the opportunity to explore the required solutions for their growing MRO needs.

In addition, MEBAA Show's BizAv Talks will focus on evolving ground support as regional operators increasingly turn to localised maintenance providers with bolstered capabilities.

On Day 1 (8 December) of Bizav Talks, industry leaders from Natalie Rodriquez Luxury Design LLC, Amelia Executive, Opus, and Jet Aviation Basel will participate in a panel on 'Inside the VVIP cabin: Completion choices that make-or-break resale value'. This will be followed immediately by another panel titled 'Saudi Arabia unfiltered – What is happening on the ground' with NASJET and Aviation Horizons sharing their insights.

“Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) is a critical pillar of the business aviation ecosystem, underpinning the safety, reliability and operational efficiency that aircraft owners and operators expect,” said Ali Ahmed Alnaqbi, Founding and Executive Chairman of the Middle East & North Africa Business Aviation Association (MEBAA).“As the Middle East's business aviation market continues to evolve, demand for specialised maintenance capabilities, advanced technologies and skilled technical expertise will become increasingly important.

“MEBAA Show 2026 provides an important platform for the MRO community to connect with industry leaders, explore emerging solutions and build partnerships that will support the sector's long-term growth. By bringing together key stakeholders from across the aviation value chain, the show helps drive the conversations and collaborations needed to strengthen the region's position as a global business aviation hub,” Alnaqbi added.

Business jet departures in the UAE have doubled over five years to 5,475 flights. Saudi Arabia recorded a growth of 42.2% to 3,727 departures (according to Honeywell's latest Global Business Aviation Report). In lock step, MRO companies have moved to invest in facilities and infrastructure.

Bombardier's approximately 120,000 square feet facility at Al Bateen Executive Airport, part of its 'bring your jets home' mission, is now scheduled to open in Q1 of next year. ExecuJet MRO Middle East's 15,000-square metre facility at Al Maktoum International Airport can accommodate 18 to 24 private jets simultaneously, including ultra-large models such as the Dassault Falcon 6X and 10X.

Comlux returns to MEBAA Show with expanded capabilities at its service centre at Dubai's Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), which was unveiled at the 2024 show. The centre serves clients in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, accounting for 40% of Comlux's global business.

Investment is also gathering pace in Saudi Arabia. Under Vision 2030, the country is building domestic private aviation infrastructure to support expansion in support of 11 new private air operator certificates issued in a single year.

In October 2026, Saudi Arabia's aviation regulator (GACA) approved VIP completions and refurbishment specialist Greenpoint Technologies as a Part 145 authorised repair station. This enables the Safran subsidiary to now undertake MRO and interior work on Saudi-registered private, corporate, and VVIP/government aircraft.

Predictability in the supply chain has been the strongest challenge this year for MRO companies, independents and OEM houses. Customers and private jet owners want maintenance companies to be predictive on turn times, and this has been especially tough with spare part delays holding up maintenance tasks.

The shift towards local support is accompanied by a greater emphasis on keeping aircraft available for service. According to Airbus Corporate Jets, operators are adopting AI-driven predictive maintenance to minimise unscheduled aircraft-on-ground (AOG) events and cut turnaround times by up to 20%.

“Along with aviation services companies promoting their capabilities, MEBAA Show will facilitate valuable, second to none networking. Hand in hand with selecting the right aircraft for their mission, aircraft owners and operators need to know about maintenance packages, power by the hour offerings and where to go for support. We are delighted to be bringing all that at our great Show,” added Ali Alnaqbi.

MEBAA Show continues to play a vital role in gathering together in one place both major service providers from all over the world, as well as aircraft owners and operators so that together they can explore how best to address the evolving needs for MRO and ground support services.

MEBAA Show 2026 takes place from 8 to 10 December 2026 at DWC, Dubai Airshow Site.