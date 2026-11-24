A domestic worker in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr has left people amused after allegedly stealing just one Rs 500 note from his sleeping employer, despite having access to a bundle containing thousands of rupees. The unusual incident, captured on the house's CCTV camera, has sparked discussion on social media, with people jokingly describing the worker as a 'principled thief'.

A bizarre theft from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, has gone viral after CCTV footage allegedly captured a domestic worker stealing just one ₹500 note from a bundle of cash while leaving the remaining money untouched.

The incident reportedly took place in Til Begampur village under the Sikandrabad area. The homeowner, Kallu Mewati, was asleep when the worker allegedly took a bundle of cash from a kurta pocket, removed a single ₹500 note and carefully placed the remaining notes back exactly as they were.

— NDTV (@ndtv) November 24, 2026

बुलंदशहर, उत्तर प्रदेश

मालिक के कुर्ते की जेब में ₹500 के नोटों की गड्डी थी। मुलाजिम ने उसमें से एक नोट निकाला और बगल के बिस्तर पर सो गया। सुबह मालिक ने CCTV देखा तो पता चला कि रात में क्या हुआ।

इसे आप क्या कहेंगे?

कमेंट में बताइए। खुरपेंची ढांचे (@Khurpenchinfra) November 23, 2026

सिद्धान्तवादी चोर...

बुलंदशहर: मालिक खाट के सिरहाने कुर्ता रखकर सो रहे थे। मुलाजिम आया। कुर्ते की जेब में रखी 500 रुपये के नोटों की गड्डी से 500 का एक नोट निकाला और पास में पड़े बिस्तर में सो गया। हर रोज की तरह मालिक ने सीसीटीवी फुटेज चेक की तो नौकर की करतूत सामने आई। हालांकि नौकर चाहता तो सारा माल साफ कर के चंपत हो सकता था, मगर उसको जरूरत सिर्फ 500 रुपये की थी।

— Shahnawaz(News24) (@Shahnawazreport) November 22, 2026

The incident reportedly took place in Til Begumpur village, under the Sikandrabad police station area. The employer, identified as Kallu Mewati, was sleeping on a cot at his home when the alleged theft occurred.

Servant Takes One Note From Bundle Of Cash

According to reports, Mewati's kurta, which had a thick bundle of Rs 500 notes in its pocket, was kept near his head while he slept.

The domestic worker allegedly noticed the opportunity and quietly slipped his hand into the pocket. He took out the entire bundle, removed just one Rs 500 note and carefully returned the remaining money to the pocket.

After taking the note, he reportedly walked over to another bed and went back to sleep, seemingly unaware that a CCTV camera had recorded his actions.

CCTV Footage Exposes Unusual Theft

The incident came to light when Mewati checked the CCTV recordings from the previous 24 hours. While reviewing the footage, he noticed the worker taking money from his kurta pocket.

He subsequently called the worker and showed him the recording. According to media reports, the worker admitted his mistake and apologised after being confronted.

However, fearing possible police action, he allegedly fled from the house.

'Principled Thief' Label Sparks Social Media Reactions

The unusual manner of the theft has become a talking point among locals and social media users. Many have jokingly called the worker a 'principled thief', wondering why he took only Rs 500 when he could have taken the entire bundle.

Others have speculated about why he chose to take just one note, although his actual reason remains unknown.

According to reports, no police complaint had been filed in connection with the incident at the time of publication. The CCTV footage, meanwhile, continues to attract attention online.