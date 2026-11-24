MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin showed signs of being“oversold” around the $62,000 area on Monday, but Grayscale warned that risks emerging from the artificial intelligence sector may end up driving the crypto market more than on-chain fundamentals in the near term.

In a blog post shared Monday, Zach Pandl, head of research at Grayscale, said that more than $2 billion left the global crypto exchange-traded products market last week and that options traders have been paying a premium for protection against further downside.

Grayscale described Bitcoin 's recent dip as approaching oversold conditions near $62,000, while emphasizing that AI-linked developments could steer markets short term. Crypto exchange-traded products saw net outflows of over $2 billion last week, according to Grayscale's research. Options pricing has reflected elevated demand for downside hedges, with traders paying more for protection. Grayscale pointed to shifting dynamics in AI-heavy infrastructure-such as Nvidia 's leadership changes-and uncertainty around US political outcomes affecting data center construction. Despite the caution, Grayscale maintained that public blockchain fundamentals remain solid and that current valuations may represent an entry point for medium- to long-term investors.

Key takeawaysOversold signals meet continued outflows

Grayscale's analysis focused on Bitcoin's recent drawdown and how positioning is evolving across crypto investment products. Pandl noted that Bitcoin appeared“oversold” near $62,000 on Monday, and he also highlighted that the broader selloff has pushed prices into a historically weaker regime.

According to Pandl, Bitcoin briefly fell below $56,000 on Saturday-its lowest level since September 2024. He said that this low placed Bitcoin about 56% below its October 2025 peak.

Grayscale also framed the move in terms of duration. By Pandl's count, Bitcoin's bear market has now lasted 411 days, which he described as Bitcoin's longest bear market on record, even as he characterized the percentage decline as relatively smaller than in prior cycles.

As of the report window, Bitcoin was trading around $60,200, down roughly 1.7% over the prior 24 hours, according to CoinGecko.

Why Grayscale thinks AI risks matter more than crypto fundamentals

While traditional crypto metrics often shape investor narratives-such as network activity, on-chain performance, and protocol-level demand-Pandl argued that near-term market drivers may come from outside the industry.

He said developments in the AI sector could exert greater influence on crypto prices than activity directly tied to public blockchains. In his view, the market's attention is increasingly pulled toward AI-related capital spending, chip supply dynamics, and policy uncertainty surrounding data infrastructure.

Grayscale specifically pointed to a leadership upheaval at Nvidia and noted ongoing uncertainty about how results from the US midterm elections could affect data center construction. The underlying implication is that changes to the pace or scale of AI infrastructure investment can shift broader financial conditions, risk appetite, and liquidity-factors that tend to spill over into high-beta assets like crypto.

For traders, this framing matters because it suggests the next leg of market direction may not be explained solely by Bitcoin's internal momentum. Instead, macro-level shifts linked to the AI buildout cycle could become the dominant variable, at least until market participants gain more clarity on infrastructure and policy.

Derivatives show demand for downside protection

Grayscale's caution was reinforced by data from crypto exchange-traded products and derivatives positioning. Pandl said that more than $2 billion flowed out of crypto exchange-traded products worldwide last week, underscoring that risk reduction continued despite the selloff pushing prices into“oversold” territory.

He also referenced options activity: according to Grayscale's research, options traders were paying a premium for protection against further losses. In practical terms, this indicates that market participants were willing to pay up for hedges-often a sign that expectations for downside risks have not fully dissipated.

Combined with the net outflows from exchange-traded products, the derivatives tone suggests that, even if some investors may view prices as attractive on a medium-term basis, many still want insurance against additional volatility.

Fundamentals intact, but timing may be the challenge

Grayscale's message was not purely bearish. Pandl stated that the public blockchain“fundamentals” are solid and argued that current valuations could offer an attractive entry point for investors planning medium- and long-term holding periods.

That stance creates a useful tension for readers to consider. On one hand, Grayscale sees value emerging from lower prices and maintains confidence in the underlying durability of blockchain systems. On the other hand, it warns that the market's near-term path may be determined by AI-sector developments-particularly those that can reshape broader investment flows and liquidity conditions.

For investors, the key question becomes timing: whether the oversold conditions translate into a sustained recovery soon, or whether the market remains exposed to repeated shocks tied to AI infrastructure headlines and macro uncertainty. If AI-linked risk drivers remain dominant, Bitcoin may continue to trade more like a macro-sensitive asset in the short run, even as its internal fundamentals do not show obvious deterioration.

As the next data releases and AI-related corporate or policy updates come in, investors should watch whether exchange-traded product outflows stabilize and whether options pricing begins to cool-signals that could indicate the market is gradually shifting from active hedging back toward risk-taking.

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