MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyz Interior Minister, Police Colonel General Ulan Niyazbekov met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Uzbekistan to the Kyrgyz Republic Saidikram Niyazkhodjaev to discuss bilateral cooperation between the two countries' law enforcement agencies and prospects for its further development, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan.

During the meeting, Ulan Niyazbekov congratulated Saidikram Niyazkhodjaev on his appointment to the responsible diplomatic post and emphasized the importance of the longstanding partnership between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

The sides focused on strengthening interaction in public security and combating transnational organized crime, illicit drug trafficking, cybercrime and other modern threats.

They also reaffirmed their readiness to continue mutually beneficial cooperation, maintain regular dialogue and further strengthen friendly relations between the two countries.

Law enforcement cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan is anchored in intergovernmental agreements on combating crime, terrorism, extremism, and illicit drug trafficking, alongside regular bilateral coordination between their interior ministries.

Given their long shared border and active cross-border movement, special attention is paid to joint operations, intelligence sharing, and cooperation between regional police departments in border areas to prevent cross-border criminal activity and ensure public order.

Both countries also coordinate their security efforts within regional and international frameworks - including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and Interpol - focusing on countering cyber threats and transnational organized crime.