MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Russian Ambassador to Turkmenistan Ivan Volynkin have discussed bilateral cooperation and preparations for high-level visits, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry reported today.

According to the report, the sides reviewed current issues on the bilateral agenda, exchanged views on prospects for expanding cooperation and outlined areas for further joint work.

Particular attention was paid to maintaining regular political and diplomatic dialogue and organizing mutual visits at the highest and high levels.

For reference, Russia and Turkmenistan maintain a strategic partnership covering trade, energy, transport, diplomacy and humanitarian ties. Russia remains one of Turkmenistan's key trading partners, with bilateral trade exceeding $1.6 billion annually, according to Turkmen government data. In 2025, bilateral trade continued to expand, with trade turnover rising 21.4% in the first quarter, while the two sides worked on an intergovernmental action plan for 2025-2027. Cooperation also extends to the fuel and energy sector, industry, agriculture, banking and finance, and digital technologies.

Energy remains an important component of the relationship, although Russia is no longer the main destination for Turkmenistan's natural gas exports. The two countries have also been developing transport cooperation, including routes linking Turkmenistan with Russia and other markets through the Caspian Sea. Discussions have included the Volga-Caspian Canal with an outlet to the port of Turkmenbashi and the eastern bypass of the Caspian Sea within the International North-South Transport Corridor. At the political level, Moscow and Ashgabat cooperate through the UN, CIS, the Caspian littoral states and the Central Asia-Russia format. In September 2026, Turkmenistan said preparations were underway for the 14th meeting of the bilateral intergovernmental commission, with the agenda covering trade, energy, transport, finance, industry and other areas.