MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Companies Identify Promising Crops and Incorporate Early Retail Buyer Feedback as They Target Product Launch at Natural Products Expo West 2027

BELVIDERE, NJ, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), organic and sustainable produce, and developer of the Zero-Waste Inspired® mission and Farm-to-Formula® platform today announced the successful completion of Phase 1 of its strategic collaboration with Square Roots to develop clean-label, nutrient-dense, ready-to-drink (“RTD”) greens beverages targeting the functional and sports nutrition markets. The completion of Phase 1 reflects continued progress in the Company's strategy to expand beyond traditional produce into higher-value functional nutrition products. First announced in August 2026, the companies are targeting a product launch at Natural Products Expo West 2027.

During Phase 1, led by Square Roots, the companies established preliminary nutritional objectives, evaluated greenhouse and indoor vertical farming technologies, and identified promising crops to serve as key ingredients. Edible Garden also engaged buyers representing e-commerce, club and grocery retail channels early in the development process, incorporating commercial perspectives to help align the beverage concept with market trends and consumer preferences.

“We are very encouraged by the progress we are making with Square Roots as we advance our Farm-to-Formula® strategy and expand into higher-value functional nutrition products,” commented Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden.“One of the most important aspects of this phase was bringing retail buyers into the process from the start. Hearing directly from buyers across e-commerce, club and grocery channels provides valuable commercial insight that can help us develop products aligned with consumer preferences and market demand.”

“Our next step with Square Roots is to optimize our selection of greens for nutrition and flavor in the finished beverage. By combining Square Roots' agricultural innovation capabilities with our growing and manufacturing expertise, we are creating a direct connection between crop selection and finished product development. That's how we're putting our Farm-to-Formula® strategy to work as we develop our Prairie Hills beverage platform in Webster City, Iowa. We believe this approach can provide a scalable foundation for introducing differentiated functional nutrition products, expanding our addressable markets and creating meaningful long-term growth opportunities for Edible Garden.”

Tobias Peggs, Chief Executive Officer of Square Roots, commented,“Our focus is on identifying opportunities to enhance naturally occurring bioactive compounds while maintaining the flavor and consistency. With the initial discovery phase complete, we are moving into the crop evaluation phase through controlled growing trials and independent nutritional testing. This work will help establish the scientific foundation for developing differentiated, nutrient-dense functional beverages.”

ABOUT SQUARE ROOTS

Founded by entrepreneurs Kimbal Musk and Tobias Peggs, Square Roots is an agricultural innovation platform that helps partners accelerate R&D and bring new food and farming solutions to market. Combining modular controlled-environment research facilities, crop science, software and AI, Square Roots enables partners to screen varieties, develop and validate crop recipes, optimize production systems, and translate results into commercial applications. Square Roots works with growers, food companies, research organizations, and governments on programs spanning nutrition, climate resilience, food security, and agricultural automation.

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), delivering organic, better-for-you, sustainable produce and products through its Zero-Waste Inspired® next-generation farming model. Available in over 6,000 retail locations across the United States, Caribbean, and South America, Edible Garden is at the forefront of the CEA and sustainability technology movement, distinguished by its advanced safety-in-farming protocols, sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software, and innovative Self-Watering in-store displays. The Company operates state-of-the-art, vertically integrated greenhouses and processing facilities, including Edible Garden Heartland in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Edible Garden Prairie Hills in Webster City, Iowa; and its headquarters at Edible Garden Belvidere in New Jersey. It also partners with a network of contract growers strategically located near major U.S. markets to ensure freshness and reduce environmental impact. The Company is also expanding its Prairie Hills facility in Webster City, Iowa, into a dedicated ready-to-drink (RTD) clean nutrition manufacturing hub, supporting its Farm-to-Formula® strategy and its transformation into higher-margin, shelf-stable nutrition categories.

Edible Garden's proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 software-protected by U.S. Patents US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2, and US 11,830,088 B2-optimizes vertical and traditional greenhouse growing conditions while aiming to reduce food miles. Its patented Self-Watering display (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) is designed to extend plant shelf life and elevate in-store presentation. In addition to its core CEA operations, Edible Garden owns three patents in advanced aquaculture technologies: a closed-loop shrimp farming system (US 6,615,767 B1), a modular recirculating aquaculture setup with automated water treatment and feeding (US 10,163,199 B2), and a sensor-driven ammonia control method utilizing electrolytic chlorine generation (US 11,297,809 B1).

The Company has been recognized as a FoodTech 500 firm by Forward Fooding, is a multi-year participant in Walmart's Project Gigaton and a Giga Guru designee and has received NRG's Excellence in Energy Award for its commitment to measurable environmental performance and energy stewardship. Edible Garden also develops and markets a growing line of nutrition and specialty food products, including Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey®-plant and whey protein powders-and Kick. Sports Nutrition, a premium performance line for health-conscious athletes seeking cleaner, better-for-you options. The Company's offerings further include fresh, sustainable condiments such as Pulp fermented gourmet and chili-based sauces, as well as Pickle Party, a collection of fermented fresh pickles and krauts.

Learn more at .

For Pulp products, visit .

For Vitamin Whey® products, visit .

For Kick. Sports Nutrition products, visit .

Watch the Company's latest corporate video here.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as“believe,”“expect,”“intend,”“plan,”“expand,”“advance,”“designed to,”“opportunity,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's strategic collaboration with Square Roots to develop clean-label, nutrient-dense, ready-to-drink greens beverages, the Company's ability to successfully advance through crop evaluation, nutritional testing and product development, the anticipated product launch at Natural Products Expo West 2027, the Company's ability to leverage retail buyer feedback to develop products aligned with consumer preferences and market demand, the Company's ability to expand into higher-value functional and sports nutrition markets, and the Company's Farm-to-Formula® strategy. There can be no assurance that the collaboration with Square Roots or the Company's product development efforts will result in the anticipated product launch, commercial success, revenue, or market share gains. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including those described in the“Risk Factors” section and other sections of the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contacts:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

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