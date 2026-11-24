MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Polyrizon to hold 51% Stake in Arrow Aviation, valued at approximately $17.2 million

Raanana, Israel, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polyrizon Ltd. (Nasdaq: PLRZ) (the“Company” or“Polyrizon”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative intranasal hydrogels, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 51% controlling stake in Arrow Aviation Ltd. ("Arrow Aviation"), an Israeli aviation company, through a multi-component transaction comprising a cash investment, assumption of certain debt obligations and issuance of equity-linked securities.

Arrow Aviation is a private aviation company operating a fleet of executive aircraft and providing private VIP flights to destinations worldwide. The company serves business, private and public-sector clients, offering a range of aviation services, including executive and VIP flights, government and public-sector flights, air ambulance and medical evacuation services, aerial rescue, medical tourism, and specialized cargo transportation, including sensitive and hazardous materials under the required licenses and permits. Arrow Aviation also maintains in-house sales, customer service, maintenance and operations departments, and employs a team of experienced pilots holding the relevant professional licenses and flight permits.

For 2025, Arrow Aviation reported revenues of approximately $17.6 million and an operating loss of approximately $1.0 million. On an adjusted basis, Arrow Aviation was profitable, generating positive Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $2.3 million for the year, reflecting adjustments of approximately $3.3 million, including items such as losses on asset sales and depreciation. Arrow Aviation's growth momentum continued into 2026. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, revenues increased by approximately 49% to approximately $10.9 million, compared to approximately $7.3 million in the corresponding period of 2025, and Adjusted EBITDA turned positive, reaching approximately $36 thousand, compared to negative Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $0.7 million in the first half of 2025.

Under the terms of the agreement, Polyrizon will invest approximately $5.4 million (NIS 18 million) in cash in Arrow Aviation in exchange for newly issued shares representing 51% of Arrow Aviation's issued and outstanding share capital on a fully diluted basis. The investment is intended to provide Arrow Aviation with capital to support its operations and business activities. A portion of the investment proceeds will be used by Arrow Aviation to repay certain existing obligations, with the remaining funds retained by the company.

In addition to the cash investment, Polyrizon will assume a $4 million obligation relating to Arrow Aviation's acquisition of 100% of RBK Brands Ltd., a company whose sole asset at closing is expected to be a Hawker 800XP aircraft. This obligation will be settled through the issuance of a $3.5 million promissory note bearing annual interest of 10% and having a two-year term, together with pre-funded warrants representing an additional $500,000 in consideration. The promissory note will be repayable in quarterly installments, subject to its terms.

The consideration for Polyrizon's stake in Arrow Aviation valued at approximately $17.2 million (approximately NIS 57 million).

The transaction also provides for Polyrizon to assume certain existing shareholder debt of Arrow Aviation, which will be transferred to one of Arrow Aviation's shareholders prior to closing. In consideration for assuming this debt, Polyrizon will issue a five-year promissory note bearing annual interest of 10%, with quarterly repayments, and will issue shares and pre-funded warrants to the shareholder.

As part of the transaction, Polyrizon will also provide Arrow Aviation with a revolving working capital credit facility of up to $1 million for a period of 24 months following closing, with no contractual interest. Amounts drawn under the facility will be repayable within 12 months of each drawdown.

The agreement further includes a mechanism granting Polyrizon a call option, and the existing shareholders a put option, with respect to the remaining 49% stake in Arrow Aviation. These options may be exercised beginning two years after closing and until the fifth anniversary of closing. The purchase price will be determined based on an independent valuation and the financial performance of Arrow Aviation, in accordance with the mechanisms set out in the agreement. The agreement establishes a base value of NIS 30 million for 100% of Arrow Aviation's fully diluted share capital for purposes of calculating the option exercise price, subject to the contractual adjustments.

In connection with the transaction, Polyrizon will also issue service shares valued at $1 million in total to certain Arrow Aviation service providers, subject to continued service and vesting over five years. The agreement also provides for the appointment of three directors designated by Polyrizon to Arrow Aviation's five-member board of directors.

The transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary and other conditions precedent set forth in the definitive agreement, including completion of due diligence and receipt of required corporate and regulatory approvals. The parties are required to satisfy the closing conditions by December 31, 2026.

Upon closing, Polyrizon will become the majority shareholder of Arrow Aviation, with the existing shareholders retaining the remaining 49% stake.

“This agreement marks a significant milestone for Polyrizon. Upon closing, we expect to consolidate Arrow Aviation's results, adding an established operating business with approximately $17.6 million in 2025 revenues and strong growth momentum in 2026,” said Tomer Izraeli, Chief Executive Officer of Polyrizon.

Izraeli added that“In parallel Polyrizon continues to advance its clinical program and further develop its core business”.

About Polyrizon

Polyrizon is a development stage biotech company specializing in the development of innovative medical device hydrogels delivered in the form of nasal sprays, which form a thin hydrogel-based shield containment barrier in the nasal cavity that can provide a barrier against viruses and allergens from contacting the nasal epithelial tissue. Polyrizon's proprietary Capture and Contain TM, or C&C, hydrogel technology, comprised of a mixture of naturally occurring building blocks, is delivered in the form of nasal sprays, and potentially functions as a“biological mask” with a thin shield containment barrier in the nasal cavity. Polyrizon are further developing certain aspects of our C&C hydrogel technology such as the bioadhesion and prolonged retention at the nasal deposition site for intranasal delivery of drugs. Polyrizon refers to its additional technology, which is in an earlier stage of pre-clinical development, that is focused on nasal delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients, or APIs, as Trap and Target, or T&T. For more information, please visit .

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes Adjusted EBITDA of Arrow Aviation, a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as operating loss excluding depreciation and amortization, losses on asset sales and other items. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. The financial information of Arrow Aviation included in this press release is preliminary and unaudited. This information may change and is not necessarily indicative of future results.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. Words such as“expects,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“seeks,”“estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the expected closing of the transaction and the satisfaction of the closing conditions, the expected benefits of the transaction, the integration and consolidation of Arrow Aviation, Arrow Aviation's future financial performance and growth, and the potential exercise of the call and put options. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Polyrizon is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

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