INSM Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates Whether Buyout Fairly Values Insmed Incorporated
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MILWAUKEE, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ademi LLP is investigating whether the proposed acquisition of Insmed (NASDAQ: INSM) by Sanofi, provides fair value to INSM's public shareholders and whether Insmed's Board adequately protected shareholder interests in negotiating and approving the transaction.
Are You a INSM Shareholder?
If you own Insmed shares, Ademi LLP would like to hear from you about the proposed acquisition and your rights as a shareholder.
You may also contact Guri Ademi at... or toll-free at 866-264-3995.
There is no cost or obligation to you.
What Is Ademi LLP Investigating?
The purchase price and whether it adequately reflects Insmed's value and future prospects;
Substantial change-of-control benefits available to Insmed insiders in connection with the transaction;
Restrictions on competing transactions, including a significant termination penalty that may discourage another potential buyer from making a superior proposal; and
The conduct of Insmed's Board of Directors in negotiating and approving the transaction and whether the Board fulfilled its duties to public shareholders.
What Should INSM Shareholders Do?
Contact Ademi LLP to discuss your rights and our investigation. There is no cost or obligation to you.
Guri Ademi
Ademi LLP
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Email: ...
About Ademi LLP
Ademi LLP represents investors in shareholder litigation involving mergers, acquisitions, buyouts, and individual shareholder rights.
Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
SOURCE: Ademi LLP
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