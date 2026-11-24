MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Insmed shareholders will receive just $175 per share, representing a total equity value of approximately $41.0 billion; Ademi LLP is investigating the deal price, benefits to company insiders, and restrictions on competing offers

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MILWAUKEE, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ademi LLP is investigating whether the proposed acquisition of Insmed (NASDAQ: INSM) by Sanofi, provides fair value to INSM's public shareholders and whether Insmed's Board adequately protected shareholder interests in negotiating and approving the transaction.

Are You a INSM Shareholder?

If you own Insmed shares, Ademi LLP would like to hear from you about the proposed acquisition and your rights as a shareholder.

You may also contact Guri Ademi at... or toll-free at 866-264-3995.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

What Is Ademi LLP Investigating?

The purchase price and whether it adequately reflects Insmed's value and future prospects;

Substantial change-of-control benefits available to Insmed insiders in connection with the transaction;

Restrictions on competing transactions, including a significant termination penalty that may discourage another potential buyer from making a superior proposal; and



The conduct of Insmed's Board of Directors in negotiating and approving the transaction and whether the Board fulfilled its duties to public shareholders.

What Should INSM Shareholders Do?

Contact Ademi LLP to discuss your rights and our investigation. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Guri Ademi

Ademi LLP

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Email: ...

About Ademi LLP

Ademi LLP represents investors in shareholder litigation involving mergers, acquisitions, buyouts, and individual shareholder rights.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE: Ademi LLP