Christmas 2026 Spending Expected To Average £739 Per Person, KAYAK Survey Finds
|Destination
| Average return flight price
For flights departing from the UK between 24th December 2026 - 1st January 2027
|New York, USA
|£560
|Mumbai, India
|£635
|Paris, France
|£134
|Málaga, Spain
|£199
|New Delhi, India
|£649
Rachel Mumford, UK Travel Expert at KAYAK, said:“Christmas is one of the most expensive times of the year, and it's clear many are feeling the pressure. It's no surprise so many people are tempted to swap the turkey and tinsel for a festive getaway.”
Mumford advised travellers with flexible plans to compare departure dates to save on festive flights. In a separate Christmas travel trends analysis, KAYAK found that average return economy fares for international departures on 23 December were 36% lower than for departures on 19 December, the most-searched and most expensive departure date in that analysis.
Travellers can use KAYAK's Ask AI to explore flight and hotel options in a conversation, and set Price Alerts to track changes for a flight or hotel.
Methodology
Survey data
This online survey of 2000 UK Adults who celebrate Christmas was commissioned by Ready10 on behalf of Kayak and conducted by market research company OnePoll, in accordance with the Market Research Society's code of conduct. All participants are double-opted in to take part in research and are paid an amount depending on the length and complexity of the survey. This survey was overseen and edited by the OnePoll research team. OnePoll are MRS Company Partners, corporate membership of ESOMAR and Members of the British Polling Council.
KAYAK data
Based on flight searches made on kayak.co.uk and associated brands in the period between 2026-07-01 and 2026-11-01 for flights with the travel period between 2026-12-24 and 2027-01-01 from any UK airport. All prices are average prices for economy, return tickets. Prices may vary and savings cannot be guaranteed.
About KAYAK
KAYAK, part of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG), is a leading travel search engine. With billions of queries across our platforms, we help people compare hundreds of options at once - from airlines and hotels to online travel agencies - to find their perfect flight, stay, rental car and vacation package. Trusted by millions of travellers, the KAYAK app makes travel planning seamless on iOS and Android, and we also support business travellers with our corporate travel solution.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment