(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nearly one in four UK adults who celebrate Christmas would most like to spend Christmas Day on holiday LONDON, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UK adults who celebrate Christmas expect to spend an average of £739 per person on Christmas in 2026, according to a OnePoll survey of 2,000 UK adults commissioned on behalf of travel search engine KAYAK. Nearly one in four (23%) said a leisure holiday would be their first choice for Christmas Day. Yet, just 4% said they planned to go on a leisure holiday in the UK or abroad over Christmas. How much do people expect to spend on Christmas 2026?

Respondents expect to spend an average of £343 on presents, the largest expense highlighted in the survey. Those cooking Christmas dinner at home expect to spend an average of £158 on food and drink for the meal. Expected spending on decorations, outfits, crackers and other festive extras averages £72. A quarter (25%) expect to spend more on Christmas than last year. Among that group, 60% cited higher food and drink prices, and 44% cited higher prices for gifts and other festive items. How many people would swap their usual Christmas plans for a holiday?

More than a third (36%) of respondents said they would swap their usual Christmas plans for a holiday if they could, rising to 48% among under-35s. Overall cost was the most frequently cited barrier (43%), followed by wanting to keep Christmas traditions (30%) and family expectations (27%). When asked about their ideal festive getaway, respondents most often chose a beach or warm-weather break (31%), followed by a countryside or rural retreat (30%) and a city break (23%). Which festive destinations had average return fares under £739?

Five of the most-searched destinations for festive travel from UK airports on KAYAK had average return economy fares below £739. New York led the list at £560. Paris had the lowest average airfare of the five at £134.

Destination Average return flight price

For flights departing from the UK between 24th December 2026 - 1st January 2027 New York, USA £560 Mumbai, India £635 Paris, France £134 Málaga, Spain £199 New Delhi, India £649



Rachel Mumford, UK Travel Expert at KAYAK, said:“Christmas is one of the most expensive times of the year, and it's clear many are feeling the pressure. It's no surprise so many people are tempted to swap the turkey and tinsel for a festive getaway.”

Mumford advised travellers with flexible plans to compare departure dates to save on festive flights. In a separate Christmas travel trends analysis, KAYAK found that average return economy fares for international departures on 23 December were 36% lower than for departures on 19 December, the most-searched and most expensive departure date in that analysis.

Travellers can use KAYAK's Ask AI to explore flight and hotel options in a conversation, and set Price Alerts to track changes for a flight or hotel.

Methodology

Survey data

This online survey of 2000 UK Adults who celebrate Christmas was commissioned by Ready10 on behalf of Kayak and conducted by market research company OnePoll, in accordance with the Market Research Society's code of conduct. All participants are double-opted in to take part in research and are paid an amount depending on the length and complexity of the survey. This survey was overseen and edited by the OnePoll research team. OnePoll are MRS Company Partners, corporate membership of ESOMAR and Members of the British Polling Council.

KAYAK data

Based on flight searches made on kayak.co.uk and associated brands in the period between 2026-07-01 and 2026-11-01 for flights with the travel period between 2026-12-24 and 2027-01-01 from any UK airport. All prices are average prices for economy, return tickets. Prices may vary and savings cannot be guaranteed.

About KAYAK

KAYAK, part of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG), is a leading travel search engine. With billions of queries across our platforms, we help people compare hundreds of options at once - from airlines and hotels to online travel agencies - to find their perfect flight, stay, rental car and vacation package. Trusted by millions of travellers, the KAYAK app makes travel planning seamless on iOS and Android, and we also support business travellers with our corporate travel solution.

CONTACT:...a