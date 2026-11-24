MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Peptide Clinic Finder tracks 214 prices at 38 US telehealth providers. Eight of the 17 cuts are labeled sale prices and nine are lower regular prices.

Liverpool, United Kingdom, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Most compounded GLP-1 prices that changed in the run-up to Black Friday went down, according to the Peptide Clinic Finder US GLP-1 Price Index, which checks the pricing pages of 38 US telehealth providers daily and keeps a dated archive of every read.







Compounded GLP-1 price changes at US telehealth providers, mid-to-late October to November 23, 2026. Source: Peptide Clinic Finder US GLP-1 Price Index.

Comparing like for like between mid-to-late October and the latest reads on November 23, 2026:



22 prices changed. 17 went down and 5 went up.

8 of the 17 cuts are labeled sale or new-customer prices. 9 are lower regular prices.

8 of the cuts are on compounded tirzepatide, 6 are on compounded semaglutide and 3 are on plans that do not name the medicine.

63 prices did not move.

The largest cut was 61%: a one-month semaglutide plan went from $249 to $98.

Among the 38 providers tracked, the lowest advertised month-to-month price is $39 for compounded semaglutide, a new-customer offer that the index labels as such, and $69 for compounded tirzepatide. The median month-to-month price is $149 for compounded semaglutide and $177.50 for compounded tirzepatide.

A like-for-like change means the same provider, the same product, the same kind of price and the same plan term on both dates. The index is updated every day and every earlier read stays in the archive, so anyone can check a price against a past date.

"A price without a date is not much use in a week when prices change daily," said Gabriel Brocklesby, founder of Peptide Clinic Finder. "We read the same pages every morning, record the provider's own wording, and label what is a sale. About half of the cuts since October are regular prices rather than promotions. The question worth asking of any offer is what month two costs."

The index records three things for every price: whether it is a sale or new-customer price, the term it is tied to (monthly, or a plan billed up front), and the date it was read. Nothing is estimated. Peptide Clinic Finder does not sell or prescribe medicine. It earns affiliate commission from some of the providers it tracks, which plays no part in which prices are read or how they are compared. Compounded medicines are not FDA approved, and these medicines require a prescription from a licensed clinician.

Questions the index answers

What is the lowest price for compounded semaglutide right now?

$39 a month, a new-customer offer read on November 23, 2026. Across the 17 month-to-month prices the index tracks, the median is $149.

What is the lowest price for compounded tirzepatide right now?

$69 a month, read on November 23, 2026. Across the 20 month-to-month prices the index tracks, the median is $177.50.

Did compounded GLP-1 prices fall before Black Friday?

Of the 22 like-for-like changes since mid-to-late October, 17 were cuts and 5 were rises. Another 63 prices did not move.

Are the lower prices sales or regular prices?

Both. 8 of the 17 cuts carry a sale or new-customer label on the provider's own page, and 9 are lower regular prices with no sale label. Sale prices are listed with the price before the sale in the dated record of GLP-1 sale prices.

What does like for like mean?

The same provider, the same product, the same kind of price and the same plan term on both dates. A monthly price is never compared with a prepaid plan.

Are compounded GLP-1 medicines FDA approved?

No. Compounded medicines are not FDA approved, and these medicines require a prescription from a licensed clinician.

The full table and method, with free CSV downloads (CC BY 4.0, free to cite), are in the Peptide Clinic Finder GLP-1 price index.

About Peptide Clinic Finder

Peptide Clinic Finder is a directory and review site for GLP-1, peptide and longevity treatment in the US, UK and Canada. It publishes a daily index of US telehealth GLP-1 prices.

Press Inquiries

Gabriel Brocklesby

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