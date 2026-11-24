MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Circle CVI progressed from a single scoped project in December 2024 to a multi-year subscription, with OneMedNet now Circle CVI's Real-World Data vendor on subscription and its first stop for matched, multi-site cardiovascular imaging datasets - illustrating the repeat-usage economics behind our subscription-based recurring revenue model

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneMedNet Corporation (Nasdaq: ONMD) (“OneMedNet,” the“Company,”“we,”“us” or“our”), a leading provider of First-Party (Direct-from-Source) regulatory decision-grade, AI-driven Real-World Data (RWD), today announced the publication of a customer case study with Circle Cardiovascular Imaging (“Circle CVI”), developer of cvi42, an AI-driven cardiovascular imaging platform. The case study details how Circle CVI now receives matched, stratified, multi-site cardiovascular datasets in approximately one week through OneMedNet's iRWDTM platform - a process that previously took one month to a year under site-by-site research agreements.

The on-going relationship with Circle CVI also illustrates how OneMedNet's subscription model is designed to perform over time. Circle CVI began with a single scoped project in December 2024, converted to a multi-year subscription in 2025. Under our agreement with Circle CVI, Circle CVI committed to an annual case volume at a fixed per-case rate, paying only for cases that pass its quality control, and unused volume rolled into subsequent years. Accepted cases carry a license for reuse across Circle CVI projects for the duration of the subscription, at no additional data-acquisition cost, supporting continued engagement across Circle CVI's development pipeline while the agreement remains in effect.

Since December 2024, OneMedNet data has supported Circle CVI projects across both cardiac CT and cardiac MR, including validation of modules that require regulatory clearance, research in scarce, high-demand clinical areas, and future product development. Datasets are curated to Circle CVI's exact inclusion and exclusion criteria, stratified across scanner manufacturers in a single request, and delivered with DICOM metadata inventories and clinical reports, de-identified consistently under HIPAA Safe Harbor regardless of source facility. Because all sources are U.S. hospitals and clinics, the data is suited to datasets supporting U.S. FDA submissions.

“Circle CVI's experience shows the subscription model working as designed,” said Aaron Green, President & CEO of OneMedNet.“A customer comes to us for a single project, sees the speed and precision of first-party, direct-from-source data, and converts to a subscription. When a sophisticated imaging AI developer makes OneMedNet its first stop for data, we believe that is the clearest validation of our approach - and the foundation of the recurring revenue model we are building.”

“If I ask OneMedNet for studies of contrast MR stratified across the different vendors, I know they can run the queries and find that data stratification far more quickly than waiting for individual sites to share what they happen to have,” said Karen Arlt, Technical Project Manager, Software Development Core, Circle CVI.

Case Study Highlights



Time to data: Matched cohorts delivered in approximately one week, versus one month to a year under prior site-by-site research agreements.

Precision fit: Cohorts built to exact inclusion and exclusion criteria and stratified across scanner manufacturers in a single request, rather than assembled from what individual sites chose to share.

Regulatory-grade sourcing: First-Party, Direct from Source data from U.S. hospitals and clinics, supporting datasets used in U.S. FDA submissions.

Subscription economics: A fixed per-case rate, a process for Accepted Cases that match the cohort, a multi-year volume commitment with rollover, and a license to reuse Accepted Cases across projects for as long as the subscription remains active - the structure underpinning OneMedNet's recurring revenue model. Expanding usage: From a single project in December 2024 to subscription-based work across cardiac CT and cardiac MR in 2025, with OneMedNet now Circle CVI's sole Real-World Data vendor on subscription and its first stop for matched cardiovascular imaging data.



The full case study is available at .

About OneMedNet Corporation

OneMedNet Corporation is revolutionizing Real-World Data (RWD) through its iRWDTM platform, delivering regulatory decision-grade, AI-ready datasets that include de-identified medical imaging alongside comprehensive clinical records. With a network spanning more than 2,300 sites and encompassing over 90 million patient journeys and 270 million studies, OneMedNet serves life sciences companies, medical device manufacturers, AI developers, and other innovators seeking high-quality, compliant healthcare data. The Company's platform supports applications ranging from drug development and regulatory submissions to foundational AI model training.

Learn more at .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the benefits and expected scope of the customer relationship and subscription agreement with Circle CVI, results of the case study, and statements generally about our products, plans and strategies.

Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: our ability to change the direction of OneMedNet; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; the competitive environment of our business; the timing of customer acceptance and data delivery; and the other risks described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

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SOURCE: ONEMEDNET CORPORATION