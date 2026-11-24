MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Liberty Star Minerals (“Liberty Star” or the“Company”) (OTCQB: LBSR ) announces that renewal payments on all Company federal and state mineral lands have been paid for 2026.

Liberty Star paid the fees for its 100% owned, 44 square mile Hay Mountain, Red Rock Canyon, Earp Ridge and American Strategic Minerals exploration prospects in southeastern Arizona. These payments maintain the Company's control of these properties through their current maintenance periods until their respective due dates in 2027, when the next annual maintenance fees come due.

The payments included US $18,600.00 to the Bureau of Land Management for 93 unpatented federal lode mining claims covering 1,594.68 acres. Renewal and rental fees due in 2026 to the Arizona State Land Department on the Company's 57 Mineral Exploration Permits (MEPs), covering approximately 26,950 acres, are also paid and current.

The renewed claims and permits allow the Company to continue exploration activities across the property. The renewal reflects Liberty Star's compliance with all applicable regulatory requirements and underscores the Company's commitment to responsible and sustainable exploration practices.

“Keeping every claim and permit in good standing is the foundation of everything we do,” said Pete O'Heeron, Chairman of Liberty Star Minerals.“We spent this year assembling a district-scale land position in southeast Arizona, and these payments keep it firmly under Liberty Star's control. With our ground paid and current, our attention stays where it belongs, which is advancing exploration at Red Rock Canyon and across the rest of our Hay Mountain Holdings.”

The land package is one of the largest contiguous mineral footprints in Arizona and is considered by management to have significant potential for gold exploration.

With the renewals secured, Liberty Star plans to advance its exploration programs in line with its strategic objectives.

Visit lbsr.us for more about Liberty Star Minerals, the Red Rock Canyon Gold Project, the Earp Ridge Copper Project, and American Strategic Minerals, including images, maps, and technical reports.

About Liberty Star Minerals

Liberty Star Minerals is a U.S. exploration company focused on strategic and commercially important critical minerals. The Company's Hay Mountain Holdings LLC, which includes the Red Rock Canyon Gold Project, Earp Ridge Copper Project, and American Strategic Minerals, is located in southeast Arizona within a regionally significant porphyry copper gold molybdenum system. Liberty Star is actively pursuing joint venture partnerships to advance its projects and is committed to establishing U.S. mineral independence through domestic exploration and development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and factors beyond the Company's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements may include projections, expectations, plans, and assumptions regarding the timing and scope of exploration activities, exploration results, mineral resources, and future operations.

Payment of claim and permit renewal fees maintains the Company's mineral rights and is not indicative of the grade, tonnage, or economic viability of any mineralization on the Company's properties.

For a detailed discussion of risk factors, refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC. Regulation S-K 1300 Compliance: Liberty Star is classified as an“Exploration Stage Issuer” under Subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K. The Company currently has no mineral resources or mineral reserves to report under this regulation. U.S. investors are cautioned not to assume that any part of the Company's mineralized properties will be converted into measured or proven reserves.

Contact:

Liberty Star Minerals | Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp.

LBSR: OTCQB



Tracy Myers, Investor Relations

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