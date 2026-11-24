MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Marylebone protection broker is offering a free Protection Review to help people check whether their life insurance still meets their needs and whether it is written in trust

London, United Kingdom, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bakerhill Associates Ltd is encouraging London households to check their life insurance, and whether it is written in trust, ahead of a change to inheritance tax that applies to deaths on or after 6 April 2027. Its free, no-obligation Protection Review is a personal consultation to check that life cover still reflects a client's needs and circumstances.

For deaths on or after 6 April 2027, most unused pension funds and death benefits will be included in the value of a person's estate for inheritance tax purposes. Death-in-service benefits paid from registered pension schemes are excluded from the change.

“Many people take out life cover and never look at it again, including whether it has been written in trust. With pensions coming into the inheritance tax picture from April 2027, it is a sensible time to check that a policy would still pay out the way the family expects,” said Matt Baker, Founder and Managing Director of Bakerhill Associates.

Why Trusts Matter

A life insurance policy written in trust generally pays out to the chosen beneficiaries outside the estate, so it is not usually counted for inheritance tax and can often be paid without waiting for probate. A policy that is not written in trust normally pays into the estate.

Bakerhill Associates does not provide tax, pension or estate planning advice. Anyone concerned about how the change affects their estate should speak to a qualified tax adviser or financial planner.

Who the Review Is For

The review is aimed at people without life insurance in place, and those whose circumstances have changed, such as buying a home, having children, changing jobs or starting a business, and whose cover may no longer reflect their needs. Bakerhill can also review income protection, critical illness and private medical cover.

How the Review Works

Each review is a personal consultation. Bakerhill compares options from across the whole market, liaises with providers on the client's behalf and provides ongoing aftercare, including adjusting policies when circumstances change. The firm works with clients across London and remotely throughout the UK.

The review is free with no obligation. If a client takes out cover, Bakerhill is normally paid commission by the insurer.

About Bakerhill Associates

Bakerhill Associates is a life insurance and protection broker based in Marylebone, London. The firm advises on life insurance, income protection, critical illness cover, private medical cover, and business protection including shareholder and key person cover. Working on a whole-of-market basis, Bakerhill advises clients across London, from Westminster and Mayfair to the City and Canary Wharf, and remotely throughout the rest of the UK.

Bakerhill Associates Ltd (FCA reference number 805251) is an Appointed Representative of The Right Mortgage Ltd, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (firm reference number 649443). Bakerhill Associates Ltd is registered in England and Wales under company number 10401817.

What is the Bakerhill Associates Protection Review?

It is a free, no-obligation personal consultation that helps clients check their life insurance, and whether it is written in trust, as well as income protection, critical illness and private medical cover.

Why does Bakerhill Associates suggest checking life cover ahead of April 2027?

For deaths on or after 6 April 2027, most unused pension funds and death benefits will be included in the value of a person's estate for inheritance tax purposes, so families may want to check that their life cover, and whether it is written in trust, still reflects their plans.

Is death-in-service cover affected?

Death-in-service benefits paid from registered pension schemes are excluded from the change.

Does Bakerhill give tax or pension advice?

No. Bakerhill Associates does not provide tax, pension or estate planning advice. Anyone concerned about how the change affects their estate should speak to a qualified tax adviser or financial planner.

How is Bakerhill Associates paid?

The review is free with no obligation. If a client takes out cover, Bakerhill is normally paid commission by the insurer.

Media Contact

Company: Bakerhill Associates Ltd

Contact: Matt Baker, Founder and Managing Director

Phone: 020 3745 3760

Email:...

Address: 5th Floor, 167-169 Great Portland St, Marylebone, London W1W 5PF

Website:

CONTACT: Company: Bakerhill Associates Ltd Phone: 020 3745 3760 Email:... Address: 5th Floor, 167-169 Great Portland St, Marylebone, London W1W 5PF Website: